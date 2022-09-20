Church of England urged to address its 'significant' emissions

The Church of England (CofE) is facing increased pressure from Christian climate campaigners to address the "significant" carbon emissions arising from its landholdings and take steps to enhance the natural carbon sinks on its estate.

Christian campaign group Operation Noah has today released a new report, titled Church Land and the Climate Crisis: A Call to Action, which concludes that the land owned by the CofE is currently contributing "significantly to the climate and biodiversity emergencies in terms of greenhouse gas emissions and limiting biodiversity within monoculture tree plantations and non-regenerative agriculture".

According to Operation Noah, CofE owns around 0.5 per cent of the UK's land, making it one of the country's largest landowners. The report also refers to other churches and Christian groups, which are estimated to own a further 0.5 per cent of the UK's land. The total includes 98,000 acres of rural and strategic land owned by the CofE's Church Commissioners, 70,000 acres of land owned by CofE dioceses, and 31,000 acres in the Church Comissioners' UK forestry investments, as well as smaller areas of land which are owned by individual CofE churches.

While campaigners recognised that CofE has adopted a 2030 Net Zero target, they warned its landholdings are outside the scope of the target.

The report found that agricultural land owned by CofE is likely to create more greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions than all CofE's church buildings combined. However, it added that "there is scope for considerable improvement if rapid and radical action is taken".

As such, the report calls for the CofE to deliver a new programme of tree growing and peat restoration, alongside a new push to provide better support to help those who farm Church-owned land reduce agricultural emissions and store more carbon.

Specifically, the report calls for the CofE to grow more trees as part of agroforestry projects, which would involve growing suitable trees alongside crops, and within hedges and margins, which would provide shelter belts and create wildlife habitats. Additionally, it argues that if church-owned grassland and meadows were managed to leave root systems undisturbed it could allow more carbon to be stored underground.

Citing the CofE's influence and historical significance, the report argues the Church should "demonstrate leadership in supporting a fair and fast transition away from investment in and use of fossil fuels, reducing emissions in all sectors of Church life and promoting sustainable choices and low-consumption lifestyles".

Guy Shrubsole, environmental campaigner and author of Who Owns England?, called the new report a "critical" contribution to the fight against climate breakdown, adding that as a major UK landowner, the Church has a "great responsibility" and "should be leading the way" by repairing damaged carbon sinks, expanding habitats and restoring nature.

Andy Lester, head of conservation, at A Rocha UK, said: "The responsibility of the Church to engage with the issues and come up with inspired and creative solutions is immediate and immense. My hope is that this report will go some way to address the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead and inspire a new generation of church leaders to take action for people, for climate and for nature."

Operation Noah's report comes as concerns mount that the new UK government could curb its support for a new wave of rewilding and nature recovery schemes.

Yesterday The Guardian reported that the head of Natural England, Tony Juniper, and Mark Tufnell, president of the Country Land and Business Association (CLA), are today due to meet new Environment Secretary Ranil Jayawardena to urge him to move forward with wide-ranging plans to support rewilding schemes and reform farming subsidies to encourage an expansion of natural habitats.

Jayawardena was appointed to Truss' Cabinet as part of a re-shuffle which included the removal of Lord Goldsmith as Environment Minister - a move which has left environmental campaigners concerned over the sustainability priorities of the new government.

Tufnell urged the government to continue to pursue the reforms Goldsmith had been championing, arguing that natural habitats could be expanded without compromising food production. "We do need to accelerate environment land management and we need to see a recovery in nature," he said. "It's a totally false narrative that you can have food or you can have nature. You have to have both, and it's perfectly possible."