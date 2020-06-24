China
BP Ventures sets sights on Chinese energy management AI market with $3.6m investment
BP inks deal with R&B as oil giant continues to beef up its presence in the fast expanding energy management market
Global Briefing: Tesla cuts price tag for first China-made EVs
First Tesla EVs finished in Shanghai, Austria's Green Party enters government, Germany cuts rail fares for climate, and all the top green business news from around the world this week
Super-charged battery market logs 87 per cent price drop since 2010
Analysts predict battery market will be worth $116bn a year by 2030
Global briefing: Formula E hits the heat of Saudi Arabia
All the latest green business news from around the world this week
Biffa Waste fined over £500,000 for illegally exporting contaminated waste
Biffa Waste has said it is seeking to appeal the verdict
IEA: Renewable energy installations to hit double-digit growth in 2019
After stalling last year, installations of renewable energy capacity are expected to grow by almost 12 per cent in 2019
Global Briefing: Hopes build for New York Climate Summit breakthrough
USA offshore wind boost, Dutch climate court case, collapsing clean energy investment in Australia - a round up of green business news from around the world
Global briefing: Could China's emissions peak by 2022?
China 2022 CO2 peak, Germany coal phase-out plans, and US Democrats debate climate action - a need-to-know round-up of this week's global green business news
Chinese subsidy cut prompts first ever fall in EV sales
Subsidy cut in China prompted global dip in sales figures, reports suggest
China's Envision joins RE100
Energy technology manufacturer is promising to source 100 per cent renewable electricity by 2025
How China's 'Belt & Road' initiative could make or break the Paris Agreement
China is eyeing $12tr investment across 126 developing countries by 2030, but will the resulting infrastructure be low carbon?
Global plastics recycling market could reach $40bn in 2019
China's waste ban fuelling investment from other countries in domestic plastics recycling infrastructure, according to analysis from Frost & Sullivan
BP teams up with DiDi to develop China's EV charging network
British oil giant plans rollout of EV chargers across China with the help of ride-hailing company DiDi
Global briefing: France blocks airport expansion on net zero grounds
China emissions peak, Ethiopia tree planting and Russian wildfires - BusinessGreen brings you all the latest green business news from around the world this week
We must stop 'offshoring' our waste
We must create market infrastructure for dealing with our own waste, argues WRAP's Peter Maddox
Global briefing: New York executes America's largest offshore wind agreement
BusinessGreen brings you the latest news from around the world
Global Briefing: KLM clears fly less campaign for take-off
Vladimir Putin's worm worries, Green Climate Fund progress, and all the news from around the world this week
Industry hopes high for China's carbon market
Latest survey from IETA shows doubling in proportion of respondents who believe China will have carbon trading system for its power sector up and running by 2021
'Neglected risk': Why the US-China trade war is leaving firms vulnerable to soy risk
China's growing demand for soy is leaving billions of dollars of investments exposed to deforestation risks, CDP report finds
Global Briefing: Eden Project heads Down Under
BusinessGreen brings you the latest green business news from around the world
Global Briefing: Kale United takes stake in vegan pea pioneer
BusinessGreen brings you this week's green business headlines from around the world
China promotes 'green' belt and road, but is pressured over coal investments
More than 30 heads of state arrive in Beijing to court its massive outward investment plan, but the UN chief and others warn the investments must be sustainable
EU, China agree to work together on clean energy
After a Brussels summit dominated by trade tensions, the two major powers presented a united front on climate change and clean energy
China's Xi backs climate-friendly finance on Europe tour
Xi made common cause with Emmanuel Macron on climate change, amid multi-billion dollar business deals on a six-day visit to Europe