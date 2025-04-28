China's clean tech manufacturing dominance is still growing - and the implications for global trade will be era-defining

A new report from BloombergNEF reveals the true scale of China's dominance of clean tech manufacturing, and asks what it means for a global economy on the brink of a trade war
A lot has been written in recent years about China's dominance of the global clean tech market. About its position as the world's largest producer and user of renewable energy and electric vehicles (EVs)....
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis