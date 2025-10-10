Global CCS capacity increases 23 per cent as 27 new projects come online

James Murray
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Pipeline of carbon capture projects continues to grow, with over 600 projects now at various stages of development worldwide

The carbon capture and storage (CCS) industry has continued to enjoy rapid growth over the past year, with the number of operational projects increasing 54 per cent after 27 new facilities came online....

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

CMA backs further hike in water bills

Kemi Badenoch promises 'proper strategy' for tackling climate change

More on Technology

How Meatly became the first pet food firm to gain regulatory approval for cultivated meat
Technology

How Meatly became the first pet food firm to gain regulatory approval for cultivated meat

Owen Ensor, founder and CEO of Meatly, explains why sustainability isn't just for humans, and how curiosity and openness accelerate clean tech adoption

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 06 October 2025 • 5 min read
Technology

'World first': Hydrogen-powered digger deployed on new road project in Kent

Zero emission JCB digger deployed for the first time in the UK in support of the Lower Thames Crossing project

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 02 October 2025 • 4 min read
Howden secures UK Space Agency funding for satellite-based biodiversity risk monitoring
Technology

Howden secures UK Space Agency funding for satellite-based biodiversity risk monitoring

Insurance group claims AI-satellite solution can will help insurers, landowners, and developers track ecological change

Amber Rolt
clock 01 October 2025 • 2 min read