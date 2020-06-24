CCC
Less meat, more trees: UK climate advisors urge overhaul of 'unsustainable' farmland management
Committee on Climate Change tells ministers radical change in how land is managed across UK required reach net zero emissions
UK land area used to grow bioenergy crops shrinks in 2018
Defra statistics show 1.6 per cent of UK's arable land was used to grow bioenergy crops for transport fuel, electricity, and biogas production last year
'We must get our own house in order': CCC urges immediate net zero action from government
UK's climate advisors set key priorities for Boris Johnson's government in 2020 and beyond, urging him to 'seize opportunity' of landslide election win
CCC: 'Carbon pricing alone will not provide sufficient decarbonisation'
Climate change advisors tell government that a suite of net zero policies is needed after UK exits the EU's emissions trading system
Net Zero: CCC sets out six urgent priorities for the next PM
CCC chair Lord Deben offers advice on the first things a new Prime Minister should do to plug the UK's widening emissions gap
CCC Progress Reports: The Reaction
As had been widely expected, the CCC has provided a damning assessment of the UK's decarbonisation progress - BusinessGreen rounds up the reaction
'Like Dad's Army': CCC slams UK's 'ramshackle' climate change preparations
UK failing to prepare for impacts of climate change while plans for cutting emissions remain lacking, Committee on Climate Change warns
'We won't make it worse': UK becomes first major economy to pass historic net zero law
World-leading target to fully decarbonise the economy by 2050 is now on the UK statute book
MPs urge UK to stop financing fossil fuel projects in developing countries by 2021
UK spent £2.4bn on fossil fuel projects in low and middle income countries over past five years, says Environmental Audit Committee
Are UK shipping and aviation bodies on board with the net zero transition?
The CCC says both shipping and aviation should reach net zero emissions by 2050, but trade bodies are arguing their emissions should be regulated at a global level
Net zero by 2050 could be too late to save civilisation - The UK's target must be 2030
Forum for the Future's Will Dawson argues aiming for net by mid-century brings with it too great a risk of temperature goals being breached
New net zero emissions target won't end UK's contribution to global warming - here's why
University of Manchester's Joe Blakey and Marc Hudson make the case for a net zero target that falls well before 2050
'No easy answers': CCC defends call for shift towards lower carbon diets
National Farmers' Union is aiming to achieve net zero emissions by 2040, but has pushed back against the idea production levels may fall
CCC chief Chris Stark: The world is ready for this
'Capitalism is both the cause and the solution' - The CCC chief talks to BusinessGreen about net zero, public protests, and how he is 'verging on optimism about it all'
The net zero route map is clear - but are you ready for the journey of a lifetime?
The net zero transition is big, much bigger, than you think
Climate Action - The time is now
E3G's Ed Matthew welcomes the CCC's net zero recommendations, but warns an earlier target date and much more government leadership will now be needed
'A new dawn for climate change action': Green economy reacts to CCC Net Zero Report
From the CBI to environmental campaigners, green economy stakeholders line up to welcome calls for bolder net zero target
'That was quick': Scotland commits to 2045 net zero target
Nicola Sturgeon confirms Scotland will embrace CCC recommendations and aim to stop contributing to climate change within a generation
What would a response to the climate emergency look like?
The Green Economy Coalition's Emily Benson outlines an emergency treatment plan for nature
Alarm bells: Government resists calls for climate emergency ahead of latest protests
Activists to stage a protest in Parliament Square as Labour prepares to table motion declaring a 'climate emergency' and hopes grow for net zero target
Net Zero: CCC expected to call for 2050 target, as MPs propose climate 'war footing'
Ed Miliband and Caroline Lucas back new Environmental Justice Commission, as pressure on government to embrace net zero emission target intensifies
Christiana Figueres: 'Not even a stretch' for UK to achieve net zero emissions by 2050
Former UNFCCC chief speaks to BusinessGreen about XR climate protests and risks to business ahead of CCC's hotly anticipated 1.5C advice this week
'Net zero must mean zero': What can we expect from the CCC's pivotal 1.5C advice?
As the Committee on Climate Change gears up to provide its hotly-anticipated net zero advice to the government, green economy experts explain what to expect
Transitioning, fast and slow
Businesses know they have to transition towards a net zero emission future, the big question is how fast they should make the journey