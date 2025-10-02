CCC raises alarm over changes to ZEV mandate

In response to government's request for advice, CCC warns changes to policy could incentivise carmakers to sell more hybrids and PHEVs at the expense of BEV sales, leading to higher emissions
The Climate Change Committee (CCC) has reiterated its concerns about tweaks to vehicle emissions rules that it warns could drive up sales of more polluting plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs) at the expense...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis