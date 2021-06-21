ADVERTISEMENT

CCAG

'Independent SAGE' for climate? Top experts launch global Climate Crisis Advisory Group

Climate change

'Independent SAGE' for climate? Top experts launch global Climate Crisis Advisory Group

Featuring Sir David King and the IEA's Fatih Birol, new group plans to offer regular warnings and policy advice on the urgent need to combat climate breakdown

clock 21 June 2021 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Report: Fossil fuels' share of final energy mix same now as 10 years ago

16 June 2021 • 4 min read
02

'Destructive': UK-Australia free trade deal sparks outrage from environmental groups

15 June 2021 • 7 min read
03

Swiss citizens reject carbon tax in world's first 'CO2 referendum'

15 June 2021 • 3 min read
04

'At our current pace, we haven't got a hope': E.ON boss warns UK is off track to meet net zero target

15 June 2021 • 4 min read
05

'Net zero doesn't solve the problem': Five key lessons from the CCC's climate risk assessment

16 June 2021 • 12 min read