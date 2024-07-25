The voluntary carbon market needs to turn a corner - here's how it could do it

clock • 5 min read

Voluntary carbon market institutions must work hard to dispel uncertainty and build transparency and trust in the system, writes the Climate Change Advisory Group's Sir David King

In recent years the climate crisis has developed rapidly, with reports around the world of increasingly severe weather conditions causing rising loss of life and loss and damage costs. Global temperatures...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

Beyond net zero: Future-proofing infrastructure investment for large energy consumers

23 July 2024 • 5 min read
02

Partner Insight: How hard is it to deliver a Net Zero Neighbourhood?

23 July 2024 • 1 min read
03

Study: Reforestation '10 times more cost effective' for climate than previously thought

24 July 2024 • 3 min read
04

'Superpower': Report argues UK's National Parks could become 'landscape-scale' carbon sinks

25 July 2024 • 4 min read
05

Kraken teams up with SolarEdge to expand smart home energy offering

26 July 2024 • 2 min read

More on Offsets

VCMI seeks industry views on value chain carbon offset rules
Offsets

VCMI seeks industry views on value chain carbon offset rules

Voluntary Carbon Markets Integrity Initiative preps consultation over 'guardrails' and guidelines for the use of offsets to tackle companies Scope 3 emissions

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 23 July 2024 • 6 min read
'The timeline is too long': SBTI urged to confirm offsetting guidance for corporate supply chains this year
Offsets

'The timeline is too long': SBTI urged to confirm offsetting guidance for corporate supply chains this year

Voluntary carbon market platform Patch warns against plan to wait to finalise rulebook for delivering net zero corporate value chains until 2025

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 18 July 2024 • 3 min read
NGOs call for exclusion of carbon offset credits from corporate climate goals
Offsets

NGOs call for exclusion of carbon offset credits from corporate climate goals

Dozens of campaigning organisations have signed statement warning that carbon offsetting 'undermines' corporate climate targets

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 02 July 2024 • 4 min read