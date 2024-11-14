Trump's re-election is a hurdle rather than dead-end for climate action

clock • 3 min read

More innovation, activism and cooperation at all levels of society can transcend political divides in the US, argues the Climate Crisis Advisory Group's Alice Hill from the Council on Foreign Relations

Donald Trump's re-election matters when it comes to climate change. Historically the largest producer of emissions and currently the second largest polluter after China, the United States plays an outsized...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

CDP: World's biggest firms eye $5tr in business opportunities from tackling climate change

13 November 2024 • 3 min read
02

Global Carbon Budget: 50 per cent chance warming could consistently exceed 1.5C in 'about six years'

13 November 2024 • 6 min read
03

COP29: Baku Summit delivers early breakthrough on carbon market standards

12 November 2024 • 7 min read
04

COP29: Keir Starmer confirms UK will aim to cut emissions 81 per cent by 2035

12 November 2024 • 9 min read
05

COP29: Focus turns to climate finance as talks on new headline goal stall

13 November 2024 • 10 min read

More on Politics

What Kemi Badenoch means for the UK's fragile consensus on climate change
Politics

What Kemi Badenoch means for the UK's fragile consensus on climate change

The victory of the self-styled 'net zero sceptic' suggests the UK is entering a new period of climate politics

Mitya Pearson, University of Warwick﻿
clock 12 November 2024 • 5 min read
We must forge a new future for our planet's water resources
Politics

We must forge a new future for our planet's water resources

A global approach is needed to secure solutions that deliver access to clean water and sustainable water management, writes the UAE's Assistant Minister for Energy and Sustainability Abdulla Balalaa

His Excellency Abdulla Balalaa, UAE Assistant Minister for Energy and Sustainability Affairs
clock 12 November 2024 • 4 min read
COP29: US climate envoy insists Inflation Reduction Act can survive Trump Presidency
Politics

COP29: US climate envoy insists Inflation Reduction Act can survive Trump Presidency

John Podesta appears at UN Climate Summit in Azerbaijan following Donald Trump's US election victory last week

Michael Holder in Baku
clock 11 November 2024 • 7 min read