Cargill promises to tackle climate impact of beef business
US agri-giant sets out plans to boost sustainable farming practices across its North American beef supply chain in a bid to cut emissions by 30 per cent by 2030
Cargill beefs up pledge to end cocoa deforestation
New Protect Our Planet strategy sets out plan for eliminating deforestation from agri-business giant's cocoa supply chain
CO2 Challenge: Cargill embarks on greener shipping voyage
Agri-business giant launches major new initiative to fast track technologies that can cut shipping carbon emissions