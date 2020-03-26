carbon trading
COP25 Overnight Briefing: Anger and ambition
From banned newspapers to bracket breakdowns, all the key moments from Day 3 of the UN climate talks in Madrid
COP25 Overnight Briefing: Crunch time for carbon markets
Talks on Article 6 start, bleak reports are released, and China's giving out free gifts at its delegation office
'The post-fossil age': Germany approves climate plan, as EU signals ambition uplift
But plan to raise €54bn in taxes to pay for low-carbon shift has been dismissed by activists as too weak
European Commission: Climate promises help clinch victory for Ursula von der Leyen
Former German Defence Minister becomes first female European Commission President. securing narrow parliamentary approval after promising increased climate action
EU carbon price hits 11-year high as Europe eyes bolder climate policies
Price tops €28 per tonne on Wednesday as traders anticipate market reforms
Industry hopes high for China's carbon market
Latest survey from IETA shows doubling in proportion of respondents who believe China will have carbon trading system for its power sector up and running by 2021
COP24 Overnight Briefing: Business bands together in support of 'sound' carbon accounting
Rumours of a tougher climate target for Canada, and why researchers have got beef with COP24's menu
Carbon trading rules meet socialist sticking point
Progress on market rules for climate credits faces 'a giant sticking point' as Venezuela and others push for similar progress on 'non-market' tools in Bangkok
Explained: How the summer heatwave is helping drive up EU carbon prices
Higher energy demand coupled with plant shut downs, low wind and hydro production has helped rally EU ETS prices to a seven-year high
Carbon market: Industry reveals sharp uptick in confidence in EU ETS following reforms
Annual Point Carbon survey suggests European Emissions Trading System driving more real emissions reductions
EU Emissions Trading Scheme emissions rise for first time in seven years
Uptick in industrial activity drives emissions growth across the trading bloc