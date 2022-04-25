Satavia announces historic carbon trade covering non-CO2 impacts of aviation

Tech company argues market for carbon credits that cover non-CO2 climate impacts of flight could hit $9bn
Satavia, a UK start-up which uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies to create flight planning solutions that minimise emissions-intensive contrails from planes, has announced it has partnered with...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial