A new era for the voluntary carbon market

  • Marion Verles, SustainCE
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

The voluntary carbon market can offer the scale, demand, market infrastructure and technologies to deliver for the climate, argues SustainCERT CEO Marion Verles

More than 30 years after the first offset project was initiated by a US electric power company in Guatemala, the voluntary carbon market finds itself at the dawn of a new era. We see three converging...

To continue reading...

More on Offsets

More news