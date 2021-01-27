A new era for the voluntary carbon market
The voluntary carbon market can offer the scale, demand, market infrastructure and technologies to deliver for the climate, argues SustainCERT CEO Marion Verles
More than 30 years after the first offset project was initiated by a US electric power company in Guatemala, the voluntary carbon market finds itself at the dawn of a new era. We see three converging...
More news
BT teams up with green tech scale-ups iOpt and Everimpact
Green tech specialists selected by BT through its innovation programme aim to help UK councils decarbonise the operations
A new era for the voluntary carbon market
The voluntary carbon market can offer the scale, demand, market infrastructure and technologies to deliver for the climate, argues SustainCERT CEO Marion Verles
Poll: British public 'overwhelmingly' backs robust supply chain deforestation laws
WWF calls on government to set legally-binding target to eradicate both legal and illegal deforestation from UK supply chains
'No issue ranks higher than climate change': BlackRock CEO presses firms to pursue net zero emissions
Larry Fink, CEO of world's largest asset manager, urges firms to publicly disclose credible strategies for achieving net zero by 2050