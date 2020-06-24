Carbon tax
Green Party: Your guide to the Green New Deal
The Green Party is promising to invest more than any of its rivals in tackling climate change - here's what you need to know
IMF: Global carbon tax 'single most powerful way' to tackle climate crisis
Much stronger fiscal policies are urgently needed to lower carbon emissions, according to International Monetary Fund
Advocates of a universal "Carbon Dividend" should beware the limitations of government
Making a carbon dividend model work in practice is harder than you might think, warns Edward Birkett
Global briefing: Climate change key priority in groundbreaking NZ 'Wellbeing Budget'
BusinessGreen brings you all the news from around the world this week
Net Zero: Whether it is negative emissions technologies or natural solutions, incentives are needed
Two reports new argue policy measures are needed to establish a market for greenhouse gas removals and drive rewilding across the UK
South Africa set to introduce long-awaited carbon tax in June
The levy will make polluters report and pay for their emissions, but experts say the starting rate is too low to spur a rapid shift to clean energy
Trudeau's environmental record on the line in Canada election year
October's parliamentary elections may hinge on the recent pipeline nationalisation and the government's carbon tax plan
MPs and Lords demand answers from Perry on capacity market and carbon tax
BEIS Committee raises concern over EU's suspension of Capacity Market, while Lords Committee wants answers on plans for a no-deal Brexit carbon tax
Governments must deliver reformed tax system for green future, industry body demands
Association of Chartered Certified Accountants calls on governments to deliver a 'tax evolution' to focus charges on pollution and natural resource use
Green shoots? Democrats take control of House in US elections
Mid-term election results prompt hope of renewed progress on climate action in US, after gains for Democrats in the House and key state governor seats
Polluter pays: How can governments build public support for carbon taxes?
Study co-authored by Lord Stern argues governments should focus on building public support for strong carbon pricing, rather than limiting themselves to economic arguments
Could an economy-wide carbon tax boost public support for climate action?
Policy Exchange report argues a unified carbon tax in the UK with revenues paid as a dividend to taxpayers could cut emissions and tackle carbon leakage
Reports: Senior former politicians launch fresh push for US carbon tax
Bi-partisan group of former lawmakers hatch plan for carbon tax policy to enter force after 2020 Presidential race
Singapore to bring in carbon tax from 2019
Large emittors in Singapore will be charged S$5 per tonne of carbon dioxide from next year, with further price hikes in the pipeline
'Falling well short': Energy taxes failing to deliver for climate, says OECD
Major new analysis from OECD finds energy taxes around the world are far too low to deliver environmental benefits or deep emissions cuts
More companies prefer green bonds, carbon taxes
Experts from Citi, Microsoft and Bank of America weigh in on the latest corporate efforts to reach dramatic emissions targets
It's been 30 years, and we still don't know how much to charge for carbon
There's still no consensus on the cost of carbon, and it's blocking progress on emissions around the world, writes Andrew Warren
Reports: IMF repeats warning of 'dark future' if climate change threat ignored
IMF chief Christine Lagarde warns 'we will be toasted, roasted and grilled' unless world does more to tackle greenhouse gas emissions
SSE and Drax call for UK to ensure 'robust and strong' carbon price
Treasury faces fresh calls to confirm future of carbon price floor, as EU begins work on post-Brexit emissions trading scheme plan
What price to clean up shipping?
Ed King suggests the shipping industry may be softening to the idea of a carbon tax
Carbon tax could wipe out polluters' profits in pursuit of Paris targets
To achieve climate agreement's limit of 2C rise, pricing will have to increase to more than $100 a tonne, says Schroders
Trucost launches corporate carbon pricing risk assessment tool
Green data specialist launches new tool aimed at helping firms assess risk to their businesses from evolving carbon pricing landscape
Exxon, Shell, and BP give backing to US bipartisan carbon tax proposal
Climate Leadership Council reveals list of founding members including General Motors, P&G and PepsiCo as well as oil firms BP, ExxonMobil and Shell
Businesses and governments call for global carbon price in bid 'to prevent dangerous warming'
Carbon Pricing Leadership Coalition of more than 200 organisations calls for expansion of carbon pricing to cover 25 per cent of total emissions by 2020