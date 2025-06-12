'Turning point': Global investment in CCS tipped to quadruple to £60bn by 2030

Report predicts CCS capacity will grow from 41 million tonnes a year today to 1.3 gigatonnes by 2050, but warns sector is still off track for delivering net zero scenarios
Global cumulative investment in carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects is expected to quadruple by 2030 to reach £60bn amid a "widening appreciation" for CCS's role in supporting net zero goals...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis