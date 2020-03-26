byd
Toyota and BYD team up to turbo-charge electric vehicle development
Japanese and Chinese auto giants ink new partnership to accelerate development of battery electric vehicles
From Abu Dhabi to Colombia, electric buses take to the streets
Masdar to deliver first all-electric bus service in the Middle East, as BYD continues Latin American expansion drive
Electric vehicle networks need to be open, smart, clean and equitable
A new collaborative EV charging agreement was unveiled in Portland this week
BYD solar chief: 'This will be a milestone year for PV plus storage'
Tom Zhao, MD of the Chinese battery and electronics giant's solar division, eyes big things on the horizon for solar storage projects, particularly in the UK
Electric vehicle-to-grid trials secure £11m government backing
UK Power Networks, Octopus Energy, BYD, SSE and University of Leeds will trial technology that stores energy in EVs and buses for use later by the grid