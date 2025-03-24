Reports: BYD poised to build UK R&D base

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

World's largest automaker to create UK research and development base to support European expansion plans, reports claim

Chinese automaker BYD has pledged to build a UK research and development base as part of a multi-billion-dollar drive to 'put down roots' in Europe and accelerate the shift away from petrol and diesel...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Balancing prestige with accessibility, and urgency with optimism: Rebranding The Earthshot Prize

How Ivy Farm is helping food makers add cultivated meat to the menu

More on Automotive

Reports: BYD poised to build UK R&D base
Automotive

Reports: BYD poised to build UK R&D base

World's largest automaker to create UK research and development base to support European expansion plans, reports claim

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 24 March 2025 • 3 min read
New BYD charging tech promises to match refuelling speeds for petrol and diesel cars
Automotive

New BYD charging tech promises to match refuelling speeds for petrol and diesel cars

Latest breakthrough aims to 'completely eliminate' charging anxiety by adding more than a mile of range a second, Chinese EV-maker claims

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 19 March 2025 • 3 min read
Perseus: New premium British EV brand promises first compact SUV by late 2027
Automotive

Perseus: New premium British EV brand promises first compact SUV by late 2027

Newly launched EV brand unveils plans for first model and confirms new manufacturing strategy

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 19 March 2025 • 3 min read