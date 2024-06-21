Global Briefing: BYD and Ampersand team up for African electric motorbike push

James Murray
clock • 8 min read
Credit: BYD
Image:

Credit: BYD

Chinese electric vehicle giant announces a major new partnership in Africa, the EU courts controversy with aviation emissions plans, and work starts on Australia's largest wind farm

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) giant BYD has this week inked a memorandum of understanding with leading African EV technology developer Ampersand, which will see the two companies work together to decarbonise...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

The good kind of tipping points: How business leaders can help trigger a surge in clean tech adoption

'AWOL on the environment': Parties urged to seize 'last great opportunity to protect people and nature'

Most read
01

'Glastonbury's biggest fan' returns: Octopus Energy wind turbine back to power festival's food stands

26 June 2024 • 2 min read
02

Octopus Energy unveils new off-peak home heat pump tariff

25 June 2024 • 3 min read
03

Air sickness: Ultra-fine particles from planes putting 52 million Europeans at risk of serious health conditions

26 June 2024 • 4 min read
04

Electric bus operator Ember secures £5m funding boost from Triodos Bank UK

26 June 2024 • 2 min read
05

'AWOL on the environment': Parties urged to seize 'last great opportunity to protect people and nature'

26 June 2024 • 7 min read

More on Automotive

SMMT calls for tax breaks to help drive £50bn EV market opportunity
Automotive

SMMT calls for tax breaks to help drive £50bn EV market opportunity

Auto industry body urges next government to deliver targeted policies to accelerate uptake of electric vehicles

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 25 June 2024 • 4 min read
Global Briefing: BYD and Ampersand team up for African electric motorbike push
Automotive

Global Briefing: BYD and Ampersand team up for African electric motorbike push

Chinese electric vehicle giant announces a major new partnership in Africa, the EU courts controversy with aviation emissions plans, and work starts on Australia's largest wind farm

James Murray
James Murray
clock 21 June 2024 • 8 min read
St Austell Brewery and ScottishPower brew up plans for over 300 new EV chargers
Automotive

St Austell Brewery and ScottishPower brew up plans for over 300 new EV chargers

Partnership to significantly expand charging network across the South West England

James Murray
James Murray
clock 21 June 2024 • 2 min read