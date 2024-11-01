BT gives business customers more oversight over AI emissions

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
The BT offices on Sovereign Street in Leeds. Photo: Philip Openshaw via iStock
Image:

The BT offices on Sovereign Street in Leeds. Photo: Philip Openshaw via iStock

Update to firm's carbon dashboard platform allows businesses to track how apps and AI impact network and data centre emissions

BT has unveiled an update to its carbon monitoring platform for business customers that give firms' more insight around how their use of artificial intelligence (AI) is impacting electricity consumption...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Monthly Boiler Upgrade Scheme grant applications almost triple year-on-year

Green groups urge new Water Commission to seize 'golden opportunity' for industry reset

Most read
01

Three things businesses should consider for electricity procurement in the energy transition

29 October 2024 • 5 min read
02

Budget 2024: All the green announcements at a glance

30 October 2024 • 12 min read
03

Was it Al Gore or Jimmy Carter who lost the first big US battle for the climate?

31 October 2024 • 4 min read
04

Government confirms plans for Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism

30 October 2024 • 3 min read
05

Biodiversity Net Gain: Study argues tweaks could make rules twice as effective for nature

31 October 2024 • 3 min read

More on IT

'Terraware': Terraformation launches 'first-of-a-kind' forest management platform
IT

'Terraware': Terraformation launches 'first-of-a-kind' forest management platform

Silicon Valley-rooted tech firm boots up new software to manage site planning, seed collection, carbon tracking, and planting

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 18 September 2024 • 2 min read
How waste heat from data centres could decarbonise home heating
IT

How waste heat from data centres could decarbonise home heating

New report from TechUK sets out how the government can tap into the huge potential offered by local heat networks powered by data centres

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 26 February 2024 • 6 min read
ClimateGPT: EQTY Lab debuts 'first ever' AI platform dedicated to accurate climate data
IT

ClimateGPT: EQTY Lab debuts 'first ever' AI platform dedicated to accurate climate data

Open source AI service launched on sidelines of World Economic Forum in Davos aims to help users generate potential climate solutions

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 22 January 2024 • 2 min read