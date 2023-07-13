Telecoms giants signal collective commitment to rein in emissions

The UK's largest telecoms companies, including BT, Sky, Talk Talk, and Virgin Media O2, have this week announced a new joint commitment that will see them work together to reduce emissions from their supply chains.

The announcement follows a roundtable meeting which took place in May convened by Ofcom and Accenture, which brought together 12 telecoms and network infrastructure companies to identify areas where they could work together to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from their complex supply chains.

The participants have now committed to work together through the Digital Connectivity Forum's Climate & Sustainability Work Group - the government's official advisory group on digital connectivity issues - to tackle Scope 3 value chain emissions across the industry.

They said they are now working to "building industry consensus" on areas such as green procurement and managing end-of-use products ahead of this year's COP28 Climate Summit, while ensuring compliance with Competition Law.

Alex Mather, head of the Digital Connectivity Forum (DCF), welcomed the new commitment to reduce the climate impact of the telecoms sector.

"By understanding and addressing the complexities of the industry, we can pave the way for industry-wide transformation," he said. "The enthusiasm and support for the DCF's climate working group are inspiring, and we look forward to their proposals ahead of COP28."

Will Ennett, chair of the Digital Connectivity Forum and head of sustainability at Talk Talk, said the initiative would build on the various companies' internal efforts to cut emissions.

"Individual companies within the telecoms sector have long-established commitments at a company level, however the UK telecoms industry is a complex and interlinked system," he said. "It is therefore essential that the sector collaborates and works together to address these challenges and achieves industry-wide transformation."

Ed Leighton, director of strategy and policy at Ofcom, stressed that better understanding of the supply chain is as "critical for sustainability as it is for security".

The new group is set to meet a further four times before the end of COP28 and said will collaborate with other telecoms groupings and bodies, including the Net Zero Steering group and the DCF Advisory Council.

Other companies which signed the statement of commitment include Zen, Energy Systems Catapult, Cellnex, CityFibre, Hyperoptc, Openreach, techUK, Three, and Zen.

