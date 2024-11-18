Poll: Almost three-quarters of business leaders suffering from 'sustainability stress'

Stuart Stone
clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Anxiety over meeting net zero targets and where and how to invest in sustainability risks leading to 'investment paralysis', BT warns

Almost three-quarters of UK business leaders say they are stressed about sustainability targets and the pressure to help their firm transition to net zero emissions, according to a new poll published today....

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Report: Previous government's circular economy efforts achieved 'virtually nothing'

'UK's largest': Photovolt submits plans for £800m Oxfordshire solar farm

Most read
01

'Oil shaming is absolutely meaningless': COP29 business champion hits back at criticism of climate talks

17 November 2024 • 7 min read
02

'Carbon Shift': The case for integrating net zero and climate resilience strategies

18 November 2024 • 11 min read
03

COP29: UK unveils new carbon market principles, as climate finance negotiations rumble on

15 November 2024 • 8 min read
04

COP29: UK backs global pledge to ramp up energy storage to 1,500GW worldwide by 2030

16 November 2024 • 6 min read
05

'There is a lot of frustration in the room': Pressure mounts on Ministers to break COP29 deadlock

18 November 2024 • 6 min read

More on Management

Poll: Almost three-quarters of business leaders suffering from 'sustainability stress'
Management

Poll: Almost three-quarters of business leaders suffering from 'sustainability stress'

Anxiety over meeting net zero targets and where and how to invest in sustainability risks leading to 'investment paralysis', BT warns

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 18 November 2024 • 4 min read
Kingfisher targets net zero across all scopes by 2050
Management

Kingfisher targets net zero across all scopes by 2050

Firm behind B&Q and Screwfix confirms new targets to reach net zero emissions across Scope 1 and 2 by 2040 and Scope 3 by mid-century

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 15 November 2024 • 3 min read
CDP and GRI beef up efforts to streamline corporate climate reporting
Management

CDP and GRI beef up efforts to streamline corporate climate reporting

Reporting platforms 'deepen collaboration' to make it easier for companies to disclose comparable environmental data

James Murray
James Murray
clock 14 November 2024 • 3 min read