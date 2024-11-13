Sarwar Khan: 'Passion isn't enough by itself anymore'

Stuart Stone
clock • 6 min read
Credit: BT Group
Image:

Credit: BT Group

BT's sustainability director reflects on the role of AI, achieving net zero at home, and starting his career at a coal-fired power station

Since starting his career as a graduate engineer at Ratcliffe-on-Soar Power Station - the UK's last remaining coal-fired power plant - BT's sustainability director Sarwar Khan has amassed more than a decade's...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

CDP: World's biggest firms eye $5tr in business opportunities from tackling climate change

Study: Net zero regulations enjoy global surge, but 'implementation gap' remains

Most read
01

COP29: Keir Starmer confirms UK will aim to cut emissions 81 per cent by 2035

12 November 2024 • 9 min read
02

COP29: Baku Summit delivers early breakthrough on carbon market standards

12 November 2024 • 7 min read
03

'Walking the walk': Business leaders welcome UK's new climate target

12 November 2024 • 13 min read
04

EY: Businesses' 'slow crawl' towards climate goals could lead to 'devastating consequences'

12 November 2024 • 5 min read
05

COP29: Keir Starmer to unveil new Clean Industry Bonus for offshore wind industry

11 November 2024 • 5 min read

More on Technology

Earthshot Prize 2024: Prince William unveils £1m climate solution award winners
Technology

Earthshot Prize 2024: Prince William unveils £1m climate solution award winners

Clutch of innovative green projects to turn waste heat into electricity and protect and restore nature, oceans, air will each receive £1m prizemoney to scale their solutions

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 07 November 2024 • 3 min read
New £5.5m facility to boost circularity in aviation, energy systems, and industrial equipment
Technology

New £5.5m facility to boost circularity in aviation, energy systems, and industrial equipment

ReMake Value Retention Centre to focus on increasing material re-use in 'high integrity' sectors such as aerospace, marine, wind, nuclear, industry, and power

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 06 November 2024 • 3 min read
Aira launches 'Scandi style' heat pump in the UK
Technology

Aira launches 'Scandi style' heat pump in the UK

European clean tech manufacturer launches new space saving heat pump in the UK

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 04 November 2024 • 3 min read