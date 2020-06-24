Brazil
Five ways to lock in the transition to clean, resilient cities
Reports from IRENA and 100 Resilient Cities project outline key mechanisms cities can - and are - embracing to drive clean tech transition
New Development Bank approves $811m in green energy loans
First round of lending sees clean energy projects win major funding in India, China, Brazil and South Africa
Nespresso CEO: Sustainability is a business imperative
Jean-Marc Duvoisin explains why the company has committed £330m to tackling climate change and is working with small holders in South Sudan
SAP reveals plan for bigger and greener Latin American labs
Software provider aims to maintain gold LEED standard at Brazilian R&D centre as sales grow
Shell to do deal with Brazilian biofuel producer Cosan to secure future
Joint venture with Brazil's Cosan said to be worth $12bn
World's first ethanol power plant opens in Brazil
New twin turbine power plant boasts ability to switch instantly between running off natural gas and bio-ethanol
Researchers warn US must rethink costly and ineffective biofuels policy
Costs to taxpayer of biofuel subsidies equivalent to $82 a barrel on top of retail prices
Climate Change: Brazil's contribution and commitment
Joao Sampaio, Secretary of Agriculture and Supply for the State of Sao Paulo, outlines how Brazil is fully committed to delivering a low carbon economy as part of any Copenhagen deal
Obama backs Brazil-Norway forest protection plan
As Google debuts new deforestation tracking tool, president's backing for REDD plan increases chances of forest protection deal
Brazil to announce ambitious carbon target
South American country to announce voluntary target to cut emissions by at least 38 per cent below business-as-usual levels by 2020
Global brands refuse to endorse "slaughter of the Amazon"
Meat companies sign a moratorium on cattle products linked to rainforest destruction
Brazil waste ship returns to the UK
Ship carrying containers at centre of illegal waste scandal to dock in Felixstowe later today
Brazil's former minister resigns in environmental protest
Speculation mounts that Marina Silva is preparing a presidential bid that will drive rainforest protection back up political agenda
Brazil ships illegal waste back to UK
About 1,500 tonnes of hazardous waste reported to be on its way back to the UK
Environment Agency makes three arrests over illegal Brazilian waste ship
Containers believed to contain illegal household and clinical waste are to be shipped back to the UK
Deforestation leads to "boom-bust" cycle, says report
New study of nearly 300 communities finds economic benefits from tropical deforestation are short-lived
Biodiesel firm seeks £5m backing for Brazilian jatropha farm
A case of seed funding to pay for seeds
Brazilian biofuels get $1bn vote of confidence
Vital Renewable Energy Company completes major investment round to fund Brazilian ethanol expansion
Brazil launches forestry investment fund
International climate negotiators are warned that the government will retain complete autonomy over forestry policy