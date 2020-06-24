BNEF
BNEF: Global renewables investment hits $282bn after modest uptick in 2019
Surge of investment in offshore wind projects worldwide sees clean energy project financing rise in 2018, but UK investment plummets 40 per cent
Super-charged battery market logs 87 per cent price drop since 2010
Analysts predict battery market will be worth $116bn a year by 2030
UNEP: Paris Agreement will fail without deep CO2 cuts before 2030
UNEP warns 1.5C global warming target could be out of reach by 2030 unless nations urgently step up climate action
BNEF: Plummeting renewables costs give solar and wind cost parity in key markets
Analyst confirms new wind and solar plants now at cost parity with wholesale prices in California, China, and parts of Europe
Sustainable debt issuances hit $1tr 'milestone'
Market for green, social, and sustainability bonds and loans is growing rapidly as investors seek more sustainable options
Green Investment Group and BNEF team up for renewables and climate data boost
New Carbon Score tool to provide data on the emissions impact of over 40,000 wind and solar assets
'Gradual or rapid': How fast is the low carbon transition likely to be?
World Economic Forum report considers whether major shift away from fossil fuels is likely within the next decade, or will take much longer than green business hope
A remarkable decade: Looking back on ten years of green energy growth
A new UN report lays bare a remarkable decade for global renewables investment and growth, but also signals the challenge ahead - BusinessGreen charts the key takeaways
Report: Corporate renewables demand keeps on rising
BloombergNEF update confirms global corporate demand for clean energy contracts is continuing to rise, thanks in large part to US blue chips
BNEF: Energy storage to surge past 1,000GW worldwide by 2040 as costs halve
Expectations for stationary energy battery storage market continue to surge, as influential analyst house revises up deployment forecasts
Report: Wind and solar to deliver half the world's power by 2050
BloombergNEF report concludes that in nearly two thirds of the world wind and solar are the least expensive option for new capacity, but long term challenges remain for grid decarbonisation efforts
Have global petrol and diesel car sales already peaked?
BNEF's latest electric vehicle forecast spells out a far more bullish future for electric trucks, and signposts a dire future for petroleum by 2040
BNEF: Cheap cash can spur tipping point in clean energy rollout
New study from Bloomberg New Energy Finance suggests cut-rate financing can speed the switch from fossil fuels to green energy in developing countries
'Booming': Global corporates race to sign wind power PPAs
Aluminium sector leads the pack in securing corporate agreements for wind power in Europe, helping to deliver record number of new deals in 2018
BNEF: Electric cars greener 'even when powered by coal'
Electric vehicles are already better for environment than fossil fuel cars, but EV emissions will fall further as world shifts away from coal, research finds
BNEF: Global clean energy investment ticks down, but deployment levels keep climbing
Annual report confirms clean energy investment dipped eight per cent last year, but falling costs meant overall renewables deployment continued to impress
Record year: Sustainable debt market surges forward in response to growing global demand
BNEF analysis confirms sustainable finance market grew 26 per cent last year, with a record $247bn of sustainability-themed debt instruments raised
Green transition: Power now in the hands of developing countries, says BNEF
Global volume of new coal-fired capacity falls 38 per cent in 2017, as developing nations pivot to green power
Smart technology will make green energy system cheaper, BNEF study concludes
Research from Eaton, BNEF, and Statkraft assesses how technologies such energy storage, smart charging, and demand response will help power systems in UK and Germany decarbonise at least cost
'Bullish' BNEF tips global energy storage market for $1.2tr investment boom
Influential analyst upgrades expectations for behind-the-meter and grid-scale storage markets as costs continue to fall
World's cleanest firms enjoy solid growth, even as tariff wars start to bite
Stock value of Clean200 list, which ranks firms according to their clean energy revenues, falls behind fossil fuel benchmark due to solar tariffs and a surge in oil prices
'A revolution is underway': Five ways businesses can scale to 100 per cent renewables
More corporates are investing in and scaling up to 100 per cent renewable power - but how should businesses start out on the clean electricity path?
Global solar capacity set to pass one terawatt mark by 2023
But policy changes in China mean significantly lower short term demand for PV than previously expected, according to gtmresearch
The world now has more than one terawatt of wind and solar
Wind and solar capacity passes landmark 1,000GW mark - and it will only take five years for capacity to double again, according to analysts