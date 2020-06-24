blockchain
'Data for benefits': Corporates experiment with farmer incentives to help build traceable supply chain
Sainsbury's, BNP Paribas, Unilever, and Barclays are working with the Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership to pioneer blockchain-based supply chain system
Blockchain, the missing link for reporting?
A new blockchain project is connecting over 450 chambers of commerce around the world that want to address climate change
'Salmon Gold': Apple promises to embrace fish-friendly gold mining
Technology giant will source gold for its gadgets from miners registered under the Salmon Gold partnership, which combines mining with habitat protection for wild salmon
Shell invests in blockchain-based energy sharing specialist LO3
LO3 announces 'major investments' from Shell and Japanese corporation Sumitomo as it seeks to scale up its community energy networks globally
A day in the life of a future energy consumer
Trend forecaster Cate Trotter offered delegates at the Shell Powering Progress Together Summit a glimpse of what life could be like for energy consumers in 2040
VW joins blockchain group in bid to boost sustainability of EVs
Motor giant joins IBM and Ford in industry group that plans to use blockchain technology to sustainably source rare earth metals for EV batteries
Ovo plugs into crypto craze with stake in blockchain firm Electron
Energy supplier takes minority stake in Electron to build vision of 'flexible and zero-carbon energy system'
IKEA research lab launches blockchain project for solar village
'SolarVille' project will develop prototype for 'realistic, scalable, self-sufficient, community-driven microgrid'
Blockchain could prove a powerful driver of sustainability
Don't throw the blockchain out with the Bitcoin, urges Zouk Capital's Samer Salty
CES 2019: Smart materials, plant burgers and blockchain for endangered species
At this year's Consumer Electronics Show green innovations branched out from drones and EVs, with clean tech twists on everything from dishwashers to hiking gear
Centrica joins Verv peer-to-peer energy blockchain trial
Energy giant backs trial designed to make it easier for residents to sell the solar power they generate
Walmart sets blockchain mandate for salad suppliers
Lettuce growers and producers have less than a year to comply with the retail giant's new traceability mandate
Global briefing...Australia's Turnbull u-turns on climate policy
BusinessGreen brings you this week's green economy headlines from around the world
Perhaps Big Brother isn't such a bad idea (for supply chains)
ID cards for populations? Morally tricky. For EV batteries? A potential game-changer
Blockchain for bunker fuels: New initiative to track shipping fuel supply chain
Industry giants partner with Maritime Blockchain Labs to trial new technology for enhancing fuel traceability
Liverpool bids to become first 'climate positive' city by the end of 2020
Council partners with Poseidon Foundation to use its blockchain platform to 'rebalance' more than 110 per cent of city's carbon emissions
Ben and Jerry's scoop blockchain pilot to serve up carbon-offset ice-cream
Ice cream giant partners with Poseidon to allow customers to offset carbon impact of ice cream purchase with blockchain technology
Bitcoin now uses as much energy as Ireland
Electricity consumption doubled in the last six months with the trajectory likely to continue, says PwC economist
Subsidy-free solar powers UK up renewable investment rankings
UK market climbs three spots to place seventh in latest EY renewables attractiveness index
Rewiring the workplace: How Energi Mine promises to change employee behaviour to save company cash
The start-up believes a blockchain-based reward system could be the answer to workplace energy saving - and National Rail is its first guinea pig
Verv completes UK's first blockchain energy trade
Residents of the Hackney Banister House Estate sent excess solar energy from one housing block to another over encrypted trading platform
Uncle Ben's dials in augmented reality to reveal rice supply chain
Shoppers in France can use AR app to find out information on where their rice has come from
South Australian businesses launch blockchain app to cut costs, trade local clean energy
A dozen companies in 'progressive' Australia will buy and sell renewable energy using LO3 Energy's blockchain technology
Don't write off Blockchain because of the Bitcoin hype
The underlying crypto-ledger technology holds major promise for the energy industry, argues Policy Exchange's Josh Burke