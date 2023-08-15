Google joins Shell-backed sustainable aviation fuel credit programme

Michael Holder
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Launched by Shell Aviation and Amex GBT last year, the Avelia programme aims to link corporate customers with airlines to boost market for SAF

Google has become the latest multinational corporate join a Shell-backed blockchain platform that allows airlines to sell sustainable aviation biofuels (SAF) credits to business customers, with the revenue...

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
