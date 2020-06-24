Bioplastic
Child's play: Mattel eyes 100 per cent recycled and recyclable toys by 2030
Firm behind Barbie, Hot Wheels and Fisher-Price plans to launch first toy made from and packaged in green materials in early 2020
One for the road: Ford and McDonald's to turn coffee waste into car parts
Bioplastic car parts will reduce weight and lower petrol use to cut CO2 emissions
Plant-based packaging: Tetra Pak unveils newly certified sugarcane cartons
Packaging giant says Bonsucro certification scheme provides assurance over the sustainability of its sugar-cane based cartons
Plastic-free material made from fish waste wins £30,000 James Dyson prize
Student inventor Lucy Hughes takes home prize for MarinaTex, a biodegradable translucent film made from organic fish waste and red algae
Plastic alternatives may worsen marine pollution, MPs warn
Committee says UK should reduce use of plastics rather than replace it with other materials
Are plastics primed to be the next carbon bubble victim?
Plastic could become the new pariah in some investment circles, as analysts warn investors off firms with prolific single-use plastic production and use
Are compostable plastics actually plastic?
Compostable plastics may not be the best way out of the plastics crisis, warns Bunzl's Joanna Gilroy
Are biodegradable plastics the answer to ocean plastic pollution?
Demand for biodegradable plastics may be soaring, but as Bunzl's Joanna Gilroy argues they are far from being a quick fix for the plastic waste challenge
Government wants UK bioeconomy to double in size by 2030
Government strategy envisions bio-based economy reaching £440bn in value, but industry sceptical it can get there without further policy support
Government launches £60m green plastic packaging challenge
New innovation challenge to drive development of waste-to-plastic materials and smart packaging breakthroughs
Could the humble mushroom hold the key to greener industry?
Novozymes' microbial scientist Sara Landvik takes BusinessGreen on a stroll to learn about how mushrooms could help the world hit its Paris Agreement goals
Cheers: Greene King debuts 'industry first' compostable straw solution
Company announces it is to introduce compostable straws at all its pubs, in a move that should stop 30 million plastic straws from being used each year
'World first': Just Eat to trial seaweed-based compostable ketchup packaging
Takeaway giant's drive to cut plastic waste continues with trial of compostable condiment packaging
Pret promises switch to compostable cutlery
Company announces it will introduce compostable cutlery across all its UK stores next year
Lost in the reeds? Why winning the plastic war is much harder than it looks
Firms are under pressure to tackle the scourge of plastic waste, but are their new strategies credible and could they prove counterproductive?
Are we really on track to end up with more plastic in the ocean than fish?
Tom Chivers wonders if a combination of dubious maths and R&D breakthroughs could counter the most apocalyptic plastic waste predictions
Business is booming for firms fighting plastic waste
Liontrust's Neil Brown looks at global efforts to address plastic pollution and highlights companies driving innovation in packaging, sustainable plastics and recycling
Don't throw the environmental benefits out with the plastic straw
The blitz of measures to tackle plastic waste is hugely welcome, but there is no point pretending they don't come with significant risks attached
Blenheim Palace to phase out single use plastic
UNESCO World Heritage Site is replacing plastic bottles, straws and cups with paper and glass alternatives
First sustainable Lego pieces to go on sale
Range including leaves, bushes and trees made entirely from plant-based plastic sourced from sugar cane will be available later this year
Takeaway giants order plastic waste crack down
Just Eat to trial option for customers to refuse plastic items, while Deliveroo promises to offer partner restaurants sustainable packaging alternatives
World's first plastic-free supermarket aisle unveiled in Amsterdam
Dutch supermarket chain Ekoplaza first to host plastic-free aisle, where food is wrapped in biodegradeable plastic and packaging is made from metal, glass, and cardboard
Treasury quizzed over 'slow' progress on plastic tax plans
Chair of Environmental Audit Committee Mary Creagh writes to Chancellor Philip Hammond to ask where is the government's promised call for evidence on proposed plastic tax?
Degradable bags: Businesses and NGOs back calls for 'oxo-degradable' plastics ban
M&S, PepsiCo and Unilever among 150 organisations calling for ban on oxo-degradable plastics, which are thought to be a major cause of microplastic pollution