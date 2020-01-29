Toy firm Mattel aims to construct a sustainable future with new bio-plastics building sets

The Fisher-Price Rock-a-Stack was first sold in 1960, and from this year is being made with sugarcane plastic

The new products build on the firm's recently announced commitment to make 100 per cent of its toys recycled and recyclable by 2030

Toy manufacturing giant Mattel is launching a series of bio-based plastic products for its pre-school construction brand Mega Bloks, the brand behind Barbie and Hot Wheels announced yesterday.

Three of the firm's Mega Bloks building sets - Polar Friends, Safari Friends and Woodland Friends - are to be derived from bio-based resins, the firm confirmed. In addition, all of the new products will come in Forest Stewardship Council (FSC)-certified packaging that is fully recyclable, Mattel said.

"Environmental sustainability is a corporate priority and we are proud to announce Mega's first product made from bio-based materials," said Richard Dickson, President and COO of Mattel. "Our Mega team is deeply committed to bringing the best products to their loyal consumers and they are driving innovation to do this in the most sustainable way."

The Mega line is the second product that Mattel has introduced as part of its recently announced goal to achieve 100 per cent recyclable or bio-based plastics materials in both its products and packaging by 2030.

It follows the launch of a new version of the classic Fisher-Price Rock-a-Stack baby toy, made from renewable sugarcane plastics that make it fully recyclable at the end of its lifetime.

The plastics goal builds on the firm's Environmental Sustainable Sourcing Principles. First announced in 2011, the guidelines mean the company now sources 93 per cent of the paper and wood fibre used in its packaging and products from recycled or Forest Stewardship Council content, surpassing its 2018 goal of 90 per cent.

"Creating a more sustainable world is important to our team, our company and our consumers, and our first construction line derived from bio-based plastics is an example of this," said Bisma Ansari, senior vice president for the Mega brand. "Our Mega Bloks are the defining product for MEGA, so this next step in innovation allows us to create the high quality products we know families love from more sustainable materials."