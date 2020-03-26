banking
BNP Paribas to end all coal investments worldwide by 2040
French banking giant to end coal financing in Europe by 2030 and sets new renewable energy investment target of €18bn by 2021
FTSE 100 firms failing to develop adequate climate strategies, research shows
Around 85 per cent of the top companies in the UK do not yet have adequate climate strategies in place to keep the planet within safe global warming limits, EcoAct report shows
'Everybody wins in the long term': 130 banks worth $47tr to align with Paris Agreement
More than 130 major banks holding assets of $47tr pledge to align strategies with the Paris Agreement and UN Sustainable Development Goals
We need a Green Bank of England
We should empower our central bank to go further in steering capital flows towards the low-carbon economy, argues Positive Money's executive director Fran Boait
Did you hear the one about the Big Banks?
BNP Paribas' Bob Hawley reveals the work BNP Paribas is doing to address SDG1, the target to end poverty
'Game changer': French bank Crédit Agricole to ditch EU coal by 2030
Banking giant to publish new independently-verified climate strategy aligned with the Paris Agreement in 2020
Global briefing: New York Yankees come out to bat for climate change
All the need-to-know green business news from around the world this week
Labour fleshes out banking shake-up plans to drive green growth
Banking plan will kick start Labour's 'Green Industrial Revolution', Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell claims
Are global development banks really aligned with the Paris Agreement?
E3G report analyses the world's six main development banks and finds many of their climate strategies wanting
Barclays moves against mining, oil and gas projects in World Heritage sites
Bank announces new policy as WWF poll shows seven in 10 consumers would consider ditching banks that fund environmentally damaging projects in World Heritage sites
Wells Fargo commits $200bn towards low carbon projects by 2030
More than half of commitment earmarked to support low carbon transition, with remainder aimed at sustainable agriculture, recycling, conservation and other sustainable businesses
Catholic institutions mark Earth Day with fossil fuel divestment pledge
Bishops, Catholic banks worth €7.5bn, humanitarian group Caritas Internationalis and others in the Catholic hierarchy announce plans to drop investments in high carbon energy
Green bonds: Can record issuances have a 'halo effect' on financial markets?
Projections expect global green bond issuances to reach an unprecedented $200bn-250bn this year, and new analysis suggests their impact could influence wider investment decisions
Natwest targets business clients with beefed up energy audit scheme
Independent Energy Saving Audit Scheme sees bank team up with six energy management firms to offer firms advice on how to reduce energy use, emissions and overheads
Abundance's Bruce Davis: 'Green finance and clean growth go arm in arm'
Abundance founder pops in to the BusinessGreen studio to talk about crowdfunding, ISAs, whisky and his new role in the UK's Green Finance Taskforce
Will 2017's extreme weather prompt more companies to wake up to climate risk?
The US has suffered 15 separate billion-dollar extreme weather events so far this year, as Lloyd's bank chairman warns businesses and governments are under-insured against climate change
Major investors worth $1.8tr urge global banks to adopt better climate disclosure
Group of 100 major investors call for enhanced disclosures of banks' climate-related financial information
ABN AMRO launches green home service in bid to slash Dutch emissions
Banking giant announces goal to cut greenhouse gas emissions from its operations and customers by two megatonnes by 2030
Shareholders launch trail-blazing legal action against CommBank over climate disclosure
Australian bank accused of failing to adequately disclose climate change risk in its 2016 annual report in what green lawyers claim is first legal action of its kind
Bank of England confirms climate risk review for banking sector planned
Update on the Bank's climate change work reveals review planned to assess whether banking sector is adequately addressing climate-related risks
Triodos UK pledges to take on 'dysfunctional' banking sector with first green current account
Sustainable finance specialist launches its first UK current account, complete with 'natural plastic' debit card