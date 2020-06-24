automotive
Airlines, shipping firms, and carmakers still in climate slow lane, top investors warn
Just one in five top transport firms have climate plans aligned with a 2C world, Transitions Pathway Initiative finds
F1 revs up plan to reach net zero by 2030 finish line
F1's first sustainability strategy aims to cut emissions across its cars, on-track activity, and associated events
APC offers up to £100,000 for carbon-cutting car sector innovations
Tech firms urged to apply for up to £100,000 each for projects aimed at decarbonising road transport
'The future of mobility is electric': Jaguar Land Rover to build electric cars in UK
Castle Bromwich plant will be re-tooled to produce Jaguar XJ as carmaker claims the 'future of mobility is electric'
Government releases £23m for EV battery development
Government hopes extra cash will keep the UK 'at the forefront' of electric car development amid bleak news for country's auto industry
Coventry to lead UK battery skills charge with £28m boost
Government earmarks new funding for 'national centre of excellence' in battery technology
European postal giants promise switch to EVs
Corporate demand for electric vehicles surges, as reports suggest UK ministers are mulling plans for a Tesla-style 'gigafactory'
Five predictions for transportation tech in 2019
Uber's future? A breakthrough year for electric trucks? Here's what we're watching
Moor Lane: London's first low-emission street
City of London authorities unveil first public details of plan to make city centre street a hub for clean air
Global briefing...Heatwave melts Swedish mountain
BusinessGreen brings you this week's green economy headlines from around the world
Report: Why the auto, chemical and electricity sectors are in line for a carbon pricing shock
Trucost research suggests up to 150 per cent of profits in the electric utilities sector could be at risk from carbon pricing rollout
Swedish factory becomes Volvo's first 'climate-neutral' plant
Volvo plans for all its manufacturing operations to secure 'climate-neutral' status by 2025