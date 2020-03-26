Antonio Guterres
UN Global Compact launches new initiative to spur decade of private sector progress towards the SDGs
SDG Ambition will be led by the UN Global Compact Local Networks, bringing together more than a 1,000 firms across 40 countries to drive progress towards the global goals
COP25 Overnight Briefing: Net Zero Asset Owner Alliance surges to almost $4tr
AXA, Aviva, CNP Assurances, and FRR join drive to decarbonise portfolios by 2050, as EU Commissioner promises 'thorough assessment' of Europe's net zero plan
COP25: Nations promise 2020 action as crunch climate talks reach Madrid crossroads
Opposing countries are refusing to budge as this year's crunch climate talks draw towards their final day, despite surge of ambitious pledges from businesses
COP25 Overnight Briefing: US Democrats rally behind 'iron-clad' climate action promise
As summit gets underway, UN chief Antonio Guterres issues climate warning to nations as top US Democrat Pelosi offers 'iron-clad' optimism
COP25: UN Secretary General warns world is 'hurtling' towards 'point of no return' in climate crisis
Antonio Guterres issues stark warning as latest talks in Madrid get underway with news Mark Carney is to take up key climate role
UN Climate Action Summit: Quotes of the Day
The best soundbites from politicians, activists and business leaders in New York
Green groups accuse world leaders of 'failing to deliver' at UN Climate Action Summit
Despite some 'bright spots' and encouraging progress from business groups, leaders at yesterday's summit 'did not deliver' on expectations, say campaigners
'How dare you': Greta Thunberg blasts world leaders for 'failing' on climate change
Swedish teenage activist delivers angry and emotional speech to world leaders at UN Climate Action Summit, as emissions pledges start to stack up
'The ticket to entry is bold action': UN chief Guterres lays down the ground rules for September summit
"Don't come to the summit with beautiful speeches - come with concrete plans," the UN Secretary-General told world leaders
'The defining story of our time': 60 global media outlets pledge week of climate coverage
Outlets around the world including The Guardian, CBS News, and The Huffington Post are to deliver a week of climate crisis coverage to coincide with September UN summit
Inger Andersen officially sworn in as UN Environment Programme chief
Andersen takes up the role following Erik Solheim's resignation last year
UN Secretary-General calls for end to new coal plants after 2020
UN chief Antonio Guterres tells Associated Press countries should stop building new coal from next year or face 'total disaster'
'Ambitious and credible': UN Secretary General demands tougher 2050 climate plans for September summit
Antonio Guterres issues memo calling for countries to deliver 'concrete, realistic plans, compatible with the latest Special Report on Global Warming of 1.5C'
Bloomberg, AXA, HSBC, Macquarie CEOs launch climate finance drive
Climate Finance Leadership Initiative will seek to raise private capital towards tackling climate change ahead of critical UN summit in September
Michael Bloomberg appointed UN climate envoy
Former New York Mayor given key climate role to help encourage governments and businesses reduce greenhouse gas emissions
UN Secretary-General issues climate 'red alert' in New Years' message
Antonio Guterres warns 'climate change is moving faster than we are' in stark message for world leaders