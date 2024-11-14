COP29: UN chief urges all businesses to produce net zero transition plans within a year

clock • 5 min read
Credit: UN Climate Change / Kiara Worth
Image:

Credit: UN Climate Change / Kiara Worth

Antonio Guterres reiterates call for companies, financial firms, cities, and regions to develop credible, 1.5C-aligned transition plans ahead of COP30 Climate Summit next year in Brazil

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has again urged businesses, cities, and regions worldwide to develop "robust, accountable" net zero transition plans before next year's UN Climate Summit in Brazil....

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

Global Carbon Budget: 50 per cent chance warming could consistently exceed 1.5C in 'about six years'

13 November 2024 • 6 min read
02

Study: Carbon capture for Energy from Waste sector could deliver £40bn economic boost

14 November 2024 • 2 min read
03

CDP: World's biggest firms eye $5tr in business opportunities from tackling climate change

13 November 2024 • 3 min read
04

Study: Net zero regulations enjoy global surge, but 'implementation gap' remains

13 November 2024 • 4 min read
05

COP29: Focus turns to climate finance as talks on new headline goal stall

13 November 2024 • 10 min read

More on Climate change

Arsenal's net zero goal approved by SBTi
Climate change

Arsenal's net zero goal approved by SBTi

Validation of pledge to hit net zero by 2040 makes Arsenal the only football team in the world to have an SBTi-approved target, club claims

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 14 November 2024 • 4 min read
COP29: UN chief urges all businesses to produce net zero transition plans within a year
Climate change

COP29: UN chief urges all businesses to produce net zero transition plans within a year

Antonio Guterres reiterates call for companies, financial firms, cities, and regions to develop credible, 1.5C-aligned transition plans ahead of COP30 Climate Summit next year in Brazil

Michael Holder in Baku
clock 14 November 2024 • 5 min read
Global Carbon Budget: 50 per cent chance warming could consistently exceed 1.5C in 'about six years'
Climate change

Global Carbon Budget: 50 per cent chance warming could consistently exceed 1.5C in 'about six years'

Stark update warns there is still 'no sign' the world has reached peak carbon emissions, meaning the Paris Agreement's 1.5C target could be consistently breached within a decade

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 13 November 2024 • 6 min read