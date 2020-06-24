Andrea Leadsom
Government to inject £71m into green redevelopment of former Redcar steelworks
Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom promises to do 'everything possible to tackle global climate change' as she hails opportunities of green aviation and industry
Government promises to make grid more resilient following power cut probe
BEIS promises action to make grid more resilient will support decarbonisation
Satellite climate data project secures £5m UK boost
New £5m virtual data centre utilising cutting edge satellite technology could help lower risk of climate impacts, government claims
The green winners and losers of the 2019 General Election
Who's in and who's out following the historic Conservative victory
Shaky ground: Government announces shock halt to shale gas support
In a shock U-turn the government announces moratorium on fracking in the UK, after report reveals unpredictability of forecasting tremors
UK Capacity Market secures green light from EU following State Aid probe
Government says it expects back-up power auction scheme to soon be restored, with almost £1bn of back-payments to be made to generators in January
'21st Century Conservatism': Tories unveil fresh wave of net zero measures
Policy package promises stronger Future Home Standard, fresh green funding for auto industry, tree-planting, and nuclear R&D - but critics urge Ministers to go further, faster
UK awards £60m to science projects examining global climate and health challenges
Projects looking at clean AI technologies, the impact of ocean currents on the climate, and collaborative innovation with the US awarded a share of £60m funding pot
Our new Business Secretary must accept the reality of falling energy demand this time around
With Andrea Leadsom returning to energy policy as part of Boris Johnson's government, Andrew Warren wonders if energy demand myths will once more be used to push for fracking
Net zero: MPs call on Andrea Leadsom to deliver climate policy action
BEIS Committee Chair Rachel Reeves writes to new Business Secretary urging her to urgently set out new policies for EVs, carbon capture, and energy efficiency
New Cabinet faces tidal wave of critical green policy decisions
Brexit will inevitably dominate, but Andrea Leadsom, Theresa Villiers, Grant Shapps, and Sajid Javid all face critical policy choices that will shape the green economy for decades to come
Time for a UK Environment Act? London Mayor urges stronger environmental and air quality standards post-Brexit
Sadiq Khan expresses 'deep concerns' environmental regulations and enforcement standards could be weakened after UK leaves EU
Andrea Leadsom underlines support for green agenda
Defra Secretary uses wide-ranging conference speech to name-check key green achievements and pledges to deliver a 'tailored' approach to environmental protections post-Brexit
Emma Howard Boyd confirmed as new Environment Agency chair
Sustainable investment specialist secures approval for role as new chair at environmental watchdog
Andrea Leadsom confirms plan for microbeads ban
Defra publishes consultation on proposals to ban microbeads from cosmetics and personal care products
Defra dishes out new ministerial responsibilities
Thérèse Coffey to lead on flooding, air quality, waste, and biodiversity, while Lord Gardiner appointed to oversee climate change adaptation efforts
Leadsom faces post-Brexit anger from both farmers and environmentalists
Emily Lydgate of the University of Sussex argues leaving the Common Agricultural Policy presents a big opportunity, but also comes with daunting challenges
Concerns mount over Andrea Leadsom's suitability for environment role
Senior environmental and agricultural figures cite lack of top-level experience, track record and policy approach as fears
Andrea Leadsom appointed environment secretary
Former DECC minister moves to head up Defra, while Chris Grayling becomes transport secretary
Andrea Leadsom quits race to become next Prime Minister
Theresa May now in line to be confirmed as next Prime Minister, with backing of green Tories, but doubts remain about leadership election rules
Leadsom insists government action on climate change will not waver post-Brexit
Conservative leadership hopeful says decarbonising our energy system is an 'essential responsibility' regardless of Britain's departure from the European Union
Leadsom: 'However we choose to leave the EU, we remain committed to dealing with climate change'
Andrea Leadsom speech to Utility Week Energy Summit about the Future of Energy in the UK - in full
How green are the Tory leadership contenders?
BusinessGreen takes a look at the green credentials of the Conservative leadership hopefuls
Andrea Leadsom insists 'clear path ahead' for renewables investors despite Brexit fears
Energy Minister denies investor confidence in clean energy has been rocked by Brexit vote, insisting energy policy will not change once UK has left the EU