Andrea Leadsom promises 'stronger, greener' UK as government readies Environment Bill

Landmark Environment Bill is set to be tabled in Parliament today, but concerns remain over strength of green targets and regulatory enforcement

Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom has promised to build a "stronger, greener United Kingdom" and "back business to the hilt" after Brexit, as the government geared up to unveil full details of its flagship Environment Bill in Parliament today.

In a speech at the Institute of Directors in London last night, the Leadsom said the UK was "on the cusp of a green industrial revolution" that would lead to economic opportunities right across the country, and that every element of the government's Industrial Strategy would be "net zero proof".

"From creating supply chains for electric vehicles, to decarbonising heavy industry; from designing new, green financial products to designing low carbon buildings, the opportunities of this industrial revolution are endless - with the prize of two million green collar jobs by 2030," she said. "Personally I have no doubt that we will succeed, because history shows we have done it before. And I think we could grow a clean tech sector which could be even bigger than our financial services sector."

And as the government readied its Environment Bill for its latest reading in Parliament, she promised Brexit was "the perfect moment for government and business to consider how we can better work together".

"In government we absolutely need business by our side: you are the job creators and problem solvers, the innovators and investors," Leadsom said. "Today you matter more than ever - so together, let's build a stronger, greener United Kingdom."

The Environment Bill is seen as a crucial piece of legislation for the green economy, providing a framework for the UK's domestic green governance, legislation and regulation after it leaves the European Union this year. As such, green businesses and campaigners will be keeping a close eye on details in the Bill when it is published in full later today, and are likely to be lobbying for stronger regulatory standards and oversight in the legislation as it makes its way through Parliament over the coming months.

The legislation was first tabled before the election last year, and is expected include legally-binding targets for air pollution, biodiversity and other areas, charges for some single-use plastic items, a biodiversity net-gain standard for building developers, and the establishment of a new Office for Environmental Protection (OEP) to oversee green targets and regulations.

Based in Bristol, the OEP is aimed at scrutinising environmental policy and law covering both environmental as well as climate change legislation in order to hold the government to account on its 2050 net zero emissions target, the government confirmed today.

As trailed in the Queen's Speech before Christmas, updates to the Bill since the election include new powers to stop exports of plastic waste to developing countries, and a pledge to every two years carry out a review of international green legislation to "keep abreast of developments in driving forward our environmental protection legislation".

Environment Secretary Theresa Villiers said there was a need "to take decisive action" in the face of threats posed by climate change and environmental degradation. "We have set out our pitch to be a world leader on the environment as we leave the EU and the Environment Bill is a crucial part of achieving this aim," she said. "It sets a gold standard for improving air quality, protecting nature, increasing recycling and cutting down on plastic waste."

Yet green groups remain concerned that the powers proposed for the OEP are not strong enough, and that it lacks requisite independence from government in order to carry out its duties.

Ruth Chambers, senior parliamentary affairs associate at Greener UK - the coalition of 13 environmental groups campaigning for a green Brexit - welcomed the ambition in the Bill but said it needed strengthening much further to protect the environment and tackle climate change.

"There are continuing concerns that ministers will decide the green watchdog's budget and board, with a weaker legal status for environmental principles," she said. "The proposals for how targets will be set for air quality and nature are also a pale imitation of how targets are set for climate."

Moreover, Chambers warned the pledge to review global green legislation every two years "should not come as a substitute for committing in law to the high standards we already enjoy".

But Katie Nield, a lawyer at ClientEarth - the green NGO which has taken the government to court several times over the UK's failure to meet air pollution standards - slammed the Environment Bill as a "missed opportunity" for failing to include a legally binding commitment to achieve World Health Organisation air pollution standards by 2030.

"Without ambitious legally binding targets and clear duties to back them up, ministers, local authorities and public bodies will continue to drag their feet on this public health crisis, she said. "This is a missed opportunity by the new government to put people first and drive the clean growth that would make the UK a world leader."

The UK is set to enter into the Brexit transition period after midnight on Friday after MEPs approved the Withdrawal Agreement this week, and the Prime Minister Boris Johnson has insisted the country will entirely cease to be a member of the EU by the end of the year. In the meantime, there is huge pressure on the government to iron out a host of trade, governance and green regulatory issues.

Businesses remain highly concerned about the lack of clarity at present over both domestic regulations and the UK's future relationship with the EU. Nick Molho - executive director of the green business organisation the Aldersgate Group - welcomed the Environment Bill, but said there were still a number of crucial unanswered questions about UK environmental policy.

"The return of the Environment Bill sends an important signal to business, but more clarity is needed to ensure private sector investment rapidly materialises alongside ambitious government action," he said. "In particular, the Bill needs to clearly set out the expected ambition of future targets and how they will be set, provide for environmental improvements in each priority areas to be delivered in a cohesive way, and establish a more robust framework to incentivise successive governments to deliver on shorter-term interim targets as is the case under the Climate Change Act, where interim carbon budgets are legally binding."