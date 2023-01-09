Tory MPs propose free power for households living near new wind farms

A group of leading Conservative backbench MPs has today published a wide-ranging new report exploring how the UK could tackle the 'energy trilemma' and deliver decarbonisation, energy security, and lower bills.

The 1922 BEIS Backbench Committee has set out proposals for a series of significant market and governance reforms, including calls for the government to split the Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) into a revived Department for Business and Department for Energy, introduce 100 per cent energy bill compensation for residents that accept new renewables or fracking projects in their areas, and step-up support for the nascent floating offshore wind turbine sector.

Former Energy Minster, Andrea Leadsom, who is now chair of the 1922 BEIS Backbench Committee, said that since 2010 Conservative-led governments had driven rapid progress in decarbonising the UK's energy system. But she added that Putin's invasion of Ukraine has "put extraordinary pressure on countries' energy systems and demonstrated the importance of what is sometimes called the "energy trilemma" - keeping the lights on, whilst keeping bills down and decarbonising".

"This report recommends reforms for the next phase of the UK's energy system, with a focus on all three legs of the trilemma," she added. "Our overriding conclusion is that urgent government action is needed, both on promoting domestic energy generation and on facilitating energy demand reduction. To do this requires significant leadership focus on the entire energy brief which should be separated out from the rest of BEIS, with its own Secretary of State and with a clear mandate to resolve the UK's energy trilemma."

The report also calls for the easing of planning of restrictions on onshore renewables projects and fracking projects, but in conjunction with local referendums and an offer of 100 per cent energy bill compensation for those local residents most affected.

In addition, it calls for a greater focus on building renewable energy projects and power lines alongside motorways and proposes a new mix of incentives and regulations to boost the uptake of smart meters.

And in what would represent a major overhaul of the government's current energy bill support package it proposes replacing the Energy Price Guarantee with a new system whereby households are offered lower priced energy, but only up to a given number of units of energy per household - an approach that is designed to encourage energy saving behaviour and energy efficiency upgrades.

Leadsom said the proposed reforms could deliver a significant economic boost. "The growth of new green industries in the UK, with the potential for global exports of technology and knowhow, together with the need to phase out traditional fossil fuel use, offers great opportunities for green jobs, growth and ‘levelling up' right across the UK," she said. "There is potential to revitalise UK manufacturing to support the growing supply chain in pursuing UK energy sovereignty."

However, responding to the report on Twitter Richard Black of the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit said he had "deep reservations about this 'people who live near wind farms should get cheap electricity' thing".

"It would only make sense if people were opposed to having wind farms nearby, and there's a welter of evidence in a range of countries showing that the majority of people aren't oppose," he said. "Building a wind farm can be disruptive (lorries, building works etc) and there's no doubt that wind farm companies should consult with communities and offer things that compensate for this. But that's not the same as cheap or free electricity.

"Follow this logic and people who live an out-of-town supermarket should get free food. Those living near an industrial pig farm should get free pork, near a fish farm free salmon, near a water park free entry... Even in the energy sphere, what about people living near a gas-fired power station, a biogas facility, a substation, a coal mine? Insisting that people should be compensated financially for living near a wind farm promotes the idea that wind farms present a serious ongoing disruption and that people are generally opposed, neither of which is true. Though intended to ease the spread of our cheapest new form of energy, it therefore risks doing the opposite."

In related news, energy giant Octopus today provided an update on its plans to offer discounted tariffs for communities that agree to host new wind farms, revealing that households in Yorkshire, the Midlands, and the north-east of England are most willing to live near a wind farm in return for cheaper power.

The company said its 'Fan Club' initiative, which is calling for expressions of interest from communities that could host new wind farm projects, has now received more than 16,500 submissions from communities open to a local wind farm development. It said up to 4,450 hectares of land were potentially suitable for wind farm development and could deliver enough low cost power for nearly two million homes.