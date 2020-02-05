'It was an honour to be asked': David Cameron turns down COP26 top job

Former PM says UN climate conference in Glasgow is 'absolutely vital' but that a government minister should be COP26 President

David Cameron has said he believes a government minister should be given the role of COP26 President, after the former Prime Minister confirmed he had turned down an approach to lead UK preparations for November's crucial UN Climate Summit in Glasgow.

The government reportedly offered the summit's top diplomatic job to Cameron, who resigned as PM after the UK's pivotal EU membership referendum in 2016. The FT also reported that former Foreign Secretary and Conservative leader William Hague had been offered but similarly turned it down.

The rush to find a new President for the Summit follows the unceremonious sacking of Claire O'Neill as COP26 President on Friday, which has left the critical global summit without a figurehead amidst allegations the preparations for the crucial meeting are behind schedule, over budget, and subject to fierce in-fighting both within Whitehall and between the UK and Scottish governments.

Whitehall sources had briefed that O'Neill, who stepped down as an MP at December's election, lacked the experience, standing, and diplomatic sensibilities for the high-profile role, while also alleging that personality clashes with top officials were underming the preparations.

However, O'Neill strenuously denied many of the allegations levelled against her in a damning open letter circulated in the media yesterday. She also slammed the government's preparedness for the conference, calling into question Boris Johnson's leadership, as well as his understanding of climate change and the scale of the diplomatic challenge of co-hosting COP26.

But speaking to the BBC outside his house this morning, Cameron gave his backing to the government's handling of the summit and suggested he believed the President of COP26 should hold a ministerial role.

"It was an honour to be asked to do that job and I was very grateful to be asked, but I think it's best in these situations if you have a government minister doing the job," Cameron said. "You then have one line of command rather than perhaps two people doing the same thing. So I thought that was best, but it was an honour to be asked."

The former PM said he had "also got a lot of things I've already agreed to do this year, not least the work I do for Alzheimer's Research UK", and had opted to continue with that work instead.

"But I wish the government well, and I wish this climate change conference well, because it's absolutely vital," he added. "And I'm sure that there'll be a government minister or someone who will be able to do the job, and do it very well. The government has my backing as they go forward."

"It was an honour to be asked" but it's best to have a government minister doing the job because "you then have one line of command, rather than perhaps two people doing the same thing" says former PM David Cameron after turning down offer to host COP26https://t.co/mRlY4OEc6s pic.twitter.com/lQ0zq5kONt — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) February 5, 2020

Speaking at the Paris Summit in 2015, which he attended as Prime Minister, Cameron had said, "let's just imagine for a moment what we would have to say to our grandchildren if we failed. We would have to say, it was all too difficult. They would reply, what was it that was so difficult when the earth was in peril? When the sea levels were rising in 2015, were crops were failing, when deserts were expanding, what was it that was so difficult?"

The revelation follows the official launch of COP26 in London yesterday, at which both Johnson and the Prime Minister of Italy - which is co-hosting the summit together with the UK - Giuseppe Conte both made speeches, but declined to answer any questions about the strategy for the event. Both countries have commited to achieving net zero emissions by 2050, and are pushing for other nations to follow suit by tabling new emissions pledges at the Glasgow Summit that are in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement.

The government is now under huge pressure to name a high profile successor to O'Neill in the role in order to boost international confidence in the UK's handling of the Summit. It is also facing calls to reset relations with Nicola Sturgeon's Scottish government, resolve a row with Holyrood over facilities for the two week meeting, and adopt a more cross-party and conciliatory approach to the planning for the Summit.

With several high profile political figures having reportedly turned down the COP26 Presidency and a serving minister said to be strongly preferred for the role the likes of Michael Gove and Andrea Leadsom are now both thought to be vying for the job. However, some commentators have called on the government to consider reaching across Party lines and appoint a senior figure with Prime Ministerial or Foreign Office experience.