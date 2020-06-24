Amber Rudd
British Conservation Alliance: New green group touts free-market environmentalism
Led by a group of young classical liberal activists, the BCA counts former Energy and Climate Change Secretary Amber Rudd MP on its advisory board
Amber Rudd attacks 'damaging' Hastings solar farm proposal
Former energy and climate secretary and MP for Hastings & Rye argues solar expansion should not come 'at the expense of our natural environment'
Andrea Leadsom quits race to become next Prime Minister
Theresa May now in line to be confirmed as next Prime Minister, with backing of green Tories, but doubts remain about leadership election rules
Could Cameron's parting gift to the green economy secure his climate legacy?
As the turmoil in Westminster goes from bad to worse, Amber Rudd has given the green economy and the fight against climate change the boost it needed
In praise of Amber Rudd
Energy and Climate change Secretary offers green businesses and investors some much-needed reassurance, but can she deliver on promised long term vision?
Rudd: 'However we choose to leave the EU, we remain committed to dealing with climate change'
Amber Rudd's speech to the Business and Climate Summit - in full
Amber Rudd: UK remains fully committed to climate action in wake of Brexit vote
Energy and Climate Change Secretary insists government is still "full tilt" behind Hinkley Point, and says she will only support a Tory leadership candidate who takes climate action seriously
Climate change hits referendum spotlight during TV debate
Rudd and Johnson go head to head over EU's role in tackling climate change
Rudd warns Hinkley delay could put decarbonisation targets 'at risk'
But government stresses it remains confident major source of low carbon power will come online in 2025 as planned
Amber Rudd: The Paris Agreement is in the UK's interests, and we wouldn't have got it without being part of the EU
Energy and Climate Change Secretary's speech on the risks to the energy sector of Brexit - in full
Amber Rudd warns Brexit would deliver 'electric shock' to UK energy security
Energy and Climate Change Secretary to warn leaving EU would push up energy costs, undermine security, and make it harder to attract clean energy investment
Can Good Energy really deliver the UK's first subsidy-free wind farm?
Green energy specialist says a proposed Cornish wind farm could be built without any subsidy support, but is it a one-off or vindication of the government's decision to axe support for the sector?
DECC underlines carbon-cutting objectives in new five year plan
Government publishes five year departmental plan, detailing commitments to bolster energy security, keep bills down, and deliver on decarbonisation goal
Amber Rudd declines to reveal details of secretive 'clean growth' committee
Group is thought to convene meetings with ministers from environment and energy departments on issues including air quality, climate change and green energy
Amber Rudd hints at government's latest climate policy thinking
Energy and climate change secretary indicates key areas for energy policy in 2016 in one of her first meetings with business leaders since Paris agreement
Amber Rudd promises new climate plan by the end of 2016
Plan will give full details of government's new policy approach, Rudd tells business leaders
Rudd promises renewed push to meet UK carbon targets
Secretary of State rejects suggestions recent policy changes have undermined UK efforts to meet binding carbon targets
How the Paris Agreement has just made the UK government's life a lot harder
The government's energy and climate change strategy will now be under the microscope like never before - big changes are needed, and fast
Major energy U-turn needed to meet Paris targets, government warned
Conservatives' attacks on wind, solar and other 'clean' technologies has undermined ability to meet CO2 targets, experts say
COP21: Could Paris deal draw on UK Climate Change Act?
Success for Amber Rudd would see a system of five-yearly reviews, similar to those delivered through the UK Climate Change Act, included in Paris Agreement
Former energy ministers warn the UK will struggle to meet 2030 carbon targets
The REA's James Court reflects on Ed Davey and Greg Barker's recent assessment of their time at the helm of DECC
UK should target 57 per cent CO2 cut by 2032, say climate advisors
Committee on Climate Change calls for step change in rate of decarbonisation, as it outlines fifth carbon budget proposals for period from 2028 to 2032
Government admits shortfall for meeting fourth carbon budget has worsened
Update released on same day as energy policy 'reset' speech reveals government efforts to meet medium term carbon targets are currently off target by around 10 per cent
UK reversing and undoing climate change policies, say doctors and nurses
Alliance of health professionals BMA, eight Royal Colleges, the BMJ and The Lancet warn UK is bucking positive trend of global action on climate change