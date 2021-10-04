Net Zero Festival: Amber Rudd on the politics of climate change

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 1 min read

VIDEO: Former Secretary of State for Energy and Climate Change Amber Rudd speaks to Lucy Seigle about overcoming the political barriers to climate action

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently said the answer to the net zero challenge was "not so much technical as political". Yet those political challenges are undoubtedly considerable, and could potentially derail the net zero transition altogether. So what are the main political barriers to progress and how can they be overcome?

Amber Rudd, former Secretary of State for Energy and Climate Change, sought to explore this question and more in her keynote speech at BusinessGreen's Net Zero Festival last week. Her speech - and follow up interview with journalist Lucy Siegle - can be watched in full above.

All of the panel debates, keynote speeches, and presentations from the Net Zero Festival - which took place over three days from 29 September 2021 featuring hundreds of top speakers from business, politics and academia - are now available to watch again on demand by signing up for free on the Net Zero Festival website.

Related Topics

BusinessGreen staff
Author spotlight

BusinessGreen staff

View profile
More from BusinessGreen staff

Drone data proves impact of positive environmental messaging

Net Zero Festival: Kim Stanley Robinson's 'climate plan for a world in flames'

Most read
01

Cargill aims to connect farmers to carbon offset buyers

• 3 min read
02

Racing ahead: Why climate change innovation isn't just about technology

• 3 min read
03

'Truly remarkable': Norway-UK subsea clean power interconnector comes online

• 3 min read
04

Greencoat snaps up 36MW Andershaw wind farm from Statkraft for £120m

• 4 min read
05

Investors holding $29tr in assets demand 1,600 firms set science-based climate goals

• 4 min read

More on Politics

Net Zero Festival: All sessions now available on demand
Management

Net Zero Festival: All sessions now available on demand

Catch up now on keynotes from Alok Sharma, Amber Rudd, and Michael Mann, as well as sessions covering everything from net zero restaurants and green steel to building efficiency and The Climate Pledge

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock • 2 min read
How the global hydrogen investment surge could top $1.2tr by 2030
CCS

How the global hydrogen investment surge could top $1.2tr by 2030

Governments need to help mobilise massive investment in hydrogen infrastructure if global net zero goals are to be met, according to new IEA report

Bea Tridimas
clock • 4 min read
Boris Johnson inspects an electric van / Credit: Centrica
Policy

Reports: Government to set new target to deliver zero emission grid by 2035

The Times reports Boris Johnson will use his conference speech this week to confirm a new target to ensure all power comes from clean sources by 2035

James Murray
James Murray
clock • 6 min read