Amazon Sustainability Accelerator: Latest cohort of climate tech start-ups named

Three UK firms working on tech based solutions to the climate crisis selected in Amazon's 2025 Climate Tech cohort for its popular Sustainability Accelerator
Amazon has today announced the first technology start-ups to join the 2025 Climate Tech cohort for its Sustainability Accelerator programme, including a trio of UK firms working to reduce waste, improve...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis