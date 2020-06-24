aluminium
GFG Alliance unveils plan for green aluminium venture
Metals giant to integrate all its aluminium assets into a single business committed to delivering carbon neutrality by 2030
'It is a very exciting industry to be in': Lord Barker on UK politics, Russia and net zero aluminium
Conservative peer and former Climate Change Minister is now on a mission to decarbonise the global aluminium sector at Russian giant EN+
DS Smith targets 'commuter coffee waste' with new workplace collection scheme
Packaging firm targets the millions of disposable coffee cups used by commuters, which it says are falling through the gaps of the recycling system
Greener parties: Ball Corp unveils first aluminium cup in bid to cut plastic waste
Can giant promises aluminium cup is an 'infinitely recyclable' replacement for plastic cups
Glass and metal no solution to bottled water's single use footprint, study argues
New study from environmental think tank Green Alliance finds canned water products are only fractionally better for the environment than plastic bottles
Aluminium industry must take the lead in building the low-carbon economy
Former Energy and Climate Change Minister Lord Greg Barker makes the case for low-carbon aluminium in a low-carbon world
Global briefing: New York Yankees come out to bat for climate change
All the need-to-know green business news from around the world this week
Nespresso invites rivals to join its global coffee pod recycling scheme
Single-use coffee pod brand said it wants to 'improve the accessibility and convenience' of aluminium capsule recycling
Food chain Leon teams up with Veolia for deposit return scheme recycling pilot
Restaurant chain serves up reverse recycling machine to boost plastic bottle and aluminium cans with help from Veolia
Government urged to go 'all-in' and ensure nearly 100 per cent of aluminium is recycled
New Green Alliance report argues embracing some of the more ambitious measures included in the government's proposed Resource and Waste Strategy could save the UK £50m a year
Rio Tinto to brew up greener aluminium for Nespresso coffee pods
New memorandum of understanding will see mining giant work with coffee brand to fulfil its pledge to source 100 per cent 'sustainable aluminium' by 2020
Apple overhauls Air to create 'greenest ever' MacBook
BREAKING: New Macbook Air made from recycled tin, aluminium and plastic, cutting its carbon footprint by 50 per cent
Tetra Pak to reconsider climate targets in wake of IPCC report
EXCLUSIVE: World's largest packaging company will 'look again' at boosting its climate goals to meet 1.5C target
Meet the green energy giant you've never heard of
BusinessGreen sits down with GFG Alliance's Jay Hambro to talk 'radical' biomass, tidal troubles, and the growth of green steel
Breakthrough of the century? Your iPhone could soon be made of carbon-free aluminium
Rio Tinto and Alcoa join forces to scale 'revolutionary' low-carbon aluminium smelting process, with Apple lined up as first customer
Welsh restaurant slices waste with reusable pizza boxes
Cardiff eatery Dusty Knuckle launches reusable aluminium pizza boxes to help customers cut the environmental impact of their takeaway
Rusal fires up green credentials with low carbon aluminium brand
Russian aluminium giant launches low-carbon brand ALLOW, which it claims will produce aluminium with a carbon footprint less than a third of the industry average
Could UK manufacturing be recharged by the EV boom?
Norwegian aluminium firm Sapa reopens shuttered factory in Wales as demand for lightweight metal soars among EV-focused automakers
Liberty House and SIMEC buy UK's last aluminium smelter under green metals plan
Deal includes purchase of two hydro plants, which will power the smelting operations and production of aluminium wheels for the car industry