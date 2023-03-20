Greener cans: Ball Corporation targets 55 per cent emissions cut by 2030

clock • 2 min read
Greener cans: Ball Corporation targets 55 per cent emissions cut by 2030

Ball Corporation updates and expands 2030 climate goals

Ball Corporation has announced plans to more than halve its greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, as part of a drive to become a fully circular business by 2050. A Climate Transition Plan published last...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

'Epidemic of climate anxiety': Woodland Trust warns nature loss is impacting mental health

Get back on the bus: Government unveils plans to boost UK's bus sector

Most read
01

UK Green Business Awards - Finalists Announced

20 March 2023 • 7 min read
02

IPCC: Window to deliver 'sustainable, liveable future for all' is closing

20 March 2023 • 8 min read
03

Report: Construction industry can halve embodied emissions, but 'systemic change' needed

21 March 2023 • 3 min read
04

The IPCC Synthesis Report: Ten key takeaways for business

21 March 2023 • 11 min read
05

Vertical farmers Harvest London secure investment for third site

21 March 2023 • 2 min read

More on Supply chain

Vertical farmers Harvest London secure investment for third site
Supply chain

Vertical farmers Harvest London secure investment for third site

Foresight invests in London-based vertical farming firm in fresh boost for fast-expanding sector

Amber Rolt
clock 21 March 2023 • 2 min read
'Move faster and bolder': Report reveals less than half of firms disclosing supply chain emissions
Supply chain

'Move faster and bolder': Report reveals less than half of firms disclosing supply chain emissions

CDP warns many major corporates are still failing to engage suppliers to tackle nature and climate-related risks

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 15 March 2023 • 4 min read
Why the government has to tackle 'hidden' chemicals emissions
Supply chain

Why the government has to tackle 'hidden' chemicals emissions

Chemicals industry insiders warn that without urgent action to tackle the sector's carbon footprint and drive green investment, the sector will have its head turned by US subsidies

James Murray
James Murray
clock 07 March 2023 • 5 min read