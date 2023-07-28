Morrisons trials in-store coffee pod recycling points

Morrisons is trialling the use of in-store recycling points for coffee machine pods, in a move it claims is a first for a UK supermarket chain.

The retailer said the new recycling initiative announced this week, which is being initially trialled in 29 of its stores across the UK, is being developed in partnership with pod recycling service Podback.

As part of the trial, Morrisons customers will have access to a new drop-off service in participating store allowing them to collect Podback recycling bags, fill them with their used pods, and then recycle these in dedicated bins located at the front of the store.

Customers will need to use correctly colour coded bags - one for aluminium pods and one for plastic pods - which will be used to separate the pods and then send them to different recycling plants in the UK, Morrisons explained.

Morrisons' own-brand pods will also be recycled through the scheme, which also accepts 24 other pod brands.

According to industry figures, it is estimated UK consumers bought 800 million coffee pods last year, which Morrisons said made it "even more important" for its customers to have an easier route to recycle their pods.

Natasha Cook, sustainable packaging and plastics manager at Morrisons, said the supermarket wanted "to make it even easier for our customers who want to brew fresh coffee at home to recycle their used coffee pods"

"Now they can grab a Podback bag, fill it at home and simply drop it off on their next store trip," she said.

Podback recycles aluminium coffee pods into ingots, which are then used for new products such as beverage cans, it said. Used plastic coffee pods, meanwhile, are turned into other plastic items such as building products and plastic crates.

Used coffee grounds are also recycled, going through anaerobic digestion to produce biogas and soil improver, it said.

Morrisons first joined forces with Podback last year when it began offering free coffee pod recycling bags for all its customers across its stores. The bags are then filled at home and can be taken to one of 6,500 Yodel drop off points around the UK where Podback covers the postage.

Rick Hindley, executive director at Podback, said: "This is another exciting step forward towards providing consumers with easy and convenient ways to recycle their used coffee pods. We welcome and encourage other retailers to join Podback and make it even easier for consumers to recycle pods in the future."

