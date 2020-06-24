Alan Whitehead
The government must revive onshore wind if it wants to be a climate leader
If the government is sincere about tackling the climate emergency, it must remove barriers to onshore wind in England, argues Alan Whitehead MP
We're marching into a smart meter mess
There's little chance the government will meet its 2020 smart meter deadline, but less still it will publicly admit defeat, says Labour's Alan Whitehead
Smart meter delays means UK risks building half-'dumb' smart grid, Labour warns
Sluggish roll out of smart meters could jeopardise journey to low-carbon electricity system, according to Labour's Alan Whitehead
Net Zero: Are UK institutions fit for decarbonising purpose?
Overseas aid, local planning, and energy regulator Ofgem are just three of the areas where experts fear much needed net zero mandates are urgently required
Ofgem and the curious case of the missing power
Labour's Alan Whitehead tries to interrogate why Ofgem still has no specific remit for decarbonisation
National grid and 'zero carbon' operation - it's no April Fools
Labour's Alan Whitehead heralds the latest evidence the UK's clean energy system is evolving faster than many people realise
The date is looming: Will the deal work?
Labour's Alan Whitehead argues the government's handling of the smart meter roll out needs a revamp
Net Zero: Labour calls on government to let CCC assess near term carbon targets
Labour's Alan Whitehead says it remains unclear why the new review of the UK's long term climate goals should exclude existing carbon budgets
Theresa May ducks question on UK net zero target
Prime Minister says UK remains committed to Paris Agreement, but refuses to be drawn on calls for a new net zero target for mid-century
Repowering our way through the wreckage
Britain's oldest onshore wind turbines will soon be 20 years old - the government should ensure they are repowered rather than dismantled, argues Labour's Alan Whitehead
What is to be done? MPs debate highlights glaring need for energy efficiency action
MPs this week enjoyed their first chance to debate the Clean Growth Strategy, but did they reach any useful conclusions?
BusinessGreen 10 Years On: For green politics 'Paris was the turning point'
Environmental action is now a mainstream political issue following a decade of rapid progress, but can our politicians now deliver the step change that is required?