How to not be churlish about (fairly) good news

  • Alan Whitehead MP
The Chancellor's green home upgrade scheme risks repeating the mistakes of past retrofitting programmes, writes Alan Whitehead MP, Labour's Shadow Minister for Energy and Clean Growth

It would be churlish not to give a welcome to the Chancellor's announcement in his Summer Statement that £2bn has been set aside to underpin a programme of energy efficiency retrofits for Britain's housing....

