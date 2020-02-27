Nationally Determined Contribution - a UK COP out?

  • Alan Whitehead, MP
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

The UK's statutory 2050 net zero target should provide the basis for imminent updates to its Paris Agreement pledges, argues Labour's Alan Whitehead, despite what Ministers may suggest to the contrary

By the end of November Christmas baubles will be in the shops once more (well they'll probably there much earlier than that, but you get the idea), and the verdict will be delivered on the UK's handling...

To continue reading...

More on Carbon Accounting

More news

Net Zero takes flight
Net Zero takes flight

The Heathrow ruling proves the Paris Agreement has teeth - five years on, the investment signals lit on that night in Paris have become obvious to all