Airbus
Government to inject £71m into green redevelopment of former Redcar steelworks
Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom promises to do 'everything possible to tackle global climate change' as she hails opportunities of green aviation and industry
CCC warns without a 'true zero-carbon plane' demand for aviation may have to be curbed
UK's climate body confirms net zero target assessment will be published in May, stressing greater effort will be needed to cut aviation emissions
Low carbon flight? Airbus, Rolls-Royce, Siemens partner on electric plane project
The engineering giants want to develop a hybrid electric commercial plane ready for a test flight in 2020
Will the aviation industry's carbon offset scheme ever get airborne?
ICAO negotiators in Montreal struggled to make progress last week towards a final deal on aviation emissions, but industry insists there is still time to agree a global offset scheme before 2020 start date
China agrees $8bn Airbus order after carbon rules relaxed
Deal for 60 aircraft comes after EU temporarily exempted foreign carriers from regulations charging for CO2 emitted during flights
Boeing joins Airbus in EU carbon trading complaint
Exec says Brussels is mistaken to pursue regional approach to cutting emissions, as bosses reiterate commitment to sustainable development
Updated: Aviation chiefs urge EU leaders to end emissions trading row
Joint letters to David Cameron and other European leaders warn scheme poses "intolerable" threat of retaliatory measures
Airbus blames EU carbon trading row for falling Chinese orders
Spectre of a trade war looms large as Beijing reportedly blocks purchase of 10 Airbus A380s as a retaliatory measure
KLM to transport passengers on chip fat
Dutch airline to run commercial flights using biofuels from September, while Airbus ratchets up orders for fuel efficient jet
Airbus interview: green air travel of the future
This week’s Farnborough Airshow presented Businessgreen.com with the opportunity to ask Airbus engineering chief Charles Champion what he sees in his crystal ball.
Airbus invites students to develop green aviation ideas
Year-long competition carries €30,000 prize
Wing tips fly to the rescue of aircraft emissions
New Airbus "sharklet" wing design to reduce fuel use by 3.5 per cent
Airbus preps in-flight fuel cell project for takeoff
Company inks partnerhip with Intelligent Energy to explore the viability of using fuel cells to replace auxilary power units