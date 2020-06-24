air pollution
Birmingham mulls pollution-busting car ban
Private cars taking 'through trips' could be banned from the city centre under radical plans to improve air quality
CES 2020: Gadgets for the climate crisis
From pollution masks to 'impossible' pork, this year's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas came face to face with the realities of life in a warming world
Statistic of the decade: Amazon has lost 8.4m football pitches of rainforest
Royal Statistical Society names its stats of the decade which highlight Amazon rainforest loss, air pollution deaths and rise of SUVs
City of London set to host UK's first zero emission street
Groundbreaking scheme set to launch in Spring 2020 will ban all petrol and diesel cars from street 24 hours a day, seven days a week
Cargo bikes to cut Christmas parcel pollution in the capital
Even Santa is swapping his delivery van for a cargo-bike sleigh in London Bridge
How train station adverts are delivering an air quality boost
BNP Paribas reveals air filters fitted at Marylebone station are delivering encouraging results
UK's first ban on diesel vehicles approved in Bristol
The scheme, which requires new government legislation, would take effect from 2021 and aims to achieve compliance with legal pollutant levels by 2025
ViaVan: Ride sharing van goes fully electric in Milton Keynes debut
Grant from Office for Low Emission Vehicles to help deliver new ride-sharing vans service
Business and political leaders demand action on air pollution at London summit
Joint declaration calls for more state support to catalyse the switch to active travel, public transport, and zero emission vehicles
Mayors at odds with Westminster in climate action power struggle
As cities propose ambitious climate and air quality legislation a battle is brewing between the regions and Westminster
Study: Air pollution spikes trigger hundreds of hospitalisations
New data from King's College London reveals jump in cardiac arrests, strokes, and asthma attacks on high pollution days
SDG11: How granular data is helping to tackle the air pollution crisis
US air sensor pioneer is working with governments, businesses, and communities around the world to ensure action to tackle air pollution - and deliver on SDG11 - is properly targeted
A patchwork of green transport schemes won't deliver deep decarbonisation
As everyone clammers for a cleaner, better, more efficient transport system Steve Nash, IMI Chief Executive calls for central government to take stock, take control and learn from best practice
'Almost no progress': Much of UK still suffering from chronic air pollution, figures show
ClientEarth analysis of new government data shows 83 per cent of UK areas failed to comply with EU legal limits on nitrogen dioxide last year
Government to pump £200m into EV charge points
First £70m will double number of rapid chargers by 2024
UK bus firms vow to buy only ultra-low or zero-emission vehicles from 2025
Operators ask government for national strategy to encourage more people to use buses
Double green funding to avert climate breakdown, NGOs tell Chancellor
Ahead of Wednesday's Spending Review, coalition of charities say low-carbon spending must rise rapidly to hit Net Zero target
Emission impossible? We need to increase national accountability for air pollution
Better transport policies targeting taxes at the most polluting vehicles would improve air quality, argues Bright Blue's William Nicolle
Study: 10.5 million patients visiting UK hospitals in areas with dirty air
Study by UK100 and British Lung Foundation prompts calls for action to reduce transport and industrial emissions in cities
Air pollution: Could a fuel duty hike and EV tax breaks help clean up our air?
Does the UK need a Committee on Air Pollution? Think tank Bright Blue sets out policy menu for tackling air pollution crisis
Addressing five key challenges to achieving net zero transport
Chair of the Transport Planning Society Stephen Bennett has some pointers for the new Cabinet on how to speed up the switch to low-carbon transport
The Big Smoke: Strand becomes first street in London to breach pollution limit
The Strand on the North bank of the Thames breaks legal EU limits on air quality for the entire year - in July