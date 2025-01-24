Greater Manchester gets green light for £86m clean air scheme

clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Plans for clean air zone dropped, as government approves proposals for new clean buses and green transport measures

Greater Manchester has had an £86m clean air scheme approved by the government, paving the way for a new 100-strong fleet of low and zero emission buses, as well as a range of 'traffic-calming' measures...

Not ship shape: Global fleet on course to produce double the emissions permitted under a 1.5C carbon budget

World Economic Forum: 33 industrial clusters commit to slashing emissions and boosting economic growth

