Why businesses need to be at the heart of a pollution-conscious green transition

clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

By tackling air pollution, business leaders can drive sustainable growth while contributing to a healthier, less polluted planet, write Clean Air Fund's Jane Burston and ReNew's Vaishali Nigam Sinha

Air pollution isn't just an environmental crisis - it's a multi-billion-dollar business challenge that demands urgent action from leaders across every sector. The World Economic Forum's latest Global Risks...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

Oxford-Cambridge Arc: Chancellor to announce wave of fresh infrastructure plans

28 January 2025 • 6 min read
02

'There is no trade off between growth and net zero': Reeves confirms controversial backing for third Heathrow runway

29 January 2025 • 10 min read
03

National Wealth Fund invests £28.6m to reopen Cornish tin mine

29 January 2025 • 4 min read
04

Grid flexibility specialist Voltalis unveils £1bn UK investment plan

29 January 2025 • 2 min read
05

From 'decisive action' to 'dangerously short-sighted': Green economy reacts to Chancellor's dash for growth

29 January 2025 • 14 min read

More on Energy

Why businesses need to be at the heart of a pollution-conscious green transition
Energy

Why businesses need to be at the heart of a pollution-conscious green transition

By tackling air pollution, business leaders can drive sustainable growth while contributing to a healthier, less polluted planet, write Clean Air Fund's Jane Burston and ReNew's Vaishali Nigam Sinha

Jane Burston, Clean Air Fund, and Vaishali Nigam, ReNew
clock 30 January 2025 • 4 min read
The UK cannot achieve clean power by 2030 without long duration energy storage
Energy

The UK cannot achieve clean power by 2030 without long duration energy storage

Timing and deliverability of large capacity long duration energy storage is crucial to ensure the UK power system is efficient and resilient, writes Laura Sandys

Laura Sandys
clock 29 January 2025 • 3 min read
'A rigged system': Capacity Market provides £12.5bn in fossil fuel subsidies since 2015
Energy

'A rigged system': Capacity Market provides £12.5bn in fossil fuel subsidies since 2015

Aurora Energy Research highlights how Capacity Market continues to be dominated by gas power plants

James Murray
James Murray
clock 28 January 2025 • 5 min read