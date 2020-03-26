agriculture
Fast food firms failing to effectively confront climate-related risks, investor coalition warns
The investor coalition representing $11.4tr in assets wants several of the world's biggest fast food companies to act to reduce their exposure to climate- and environment-related risk
Wild solutions: Public bodies back CCC call for expansion of forests, peatlands, and wetlands
The Environment Agency, Forestry Commission and Natural England have voiced strong support for several key recommendations outlined in today’s Committee on Climate Change land use report
Going green: Just Eat delivers massive spike in vegan orders
Just Eat data shows a 50 per cent year-on-year increase in orders of vegan dishes through January to March
Study: Climate-induced weather chaos could cause 'dramatic' decline in British crop production
Scientists warn climate change could cause collapse in vital ocean currents that would upend UK weather patterns and endanger food production
UK land area used to grow bioenergy crops shrinks in 2018
Defra statistics show 1.6 per cent of UK's arable land was used to grow bioenergy crops for transport fuel, electricity, and biogas production last year
Impossible pork and food from thin air join the latest meat substitute innovations
Plant-based meat alternatives continue to grow in popularity, driving innovation from California to Finland
Public believe farmers should do more to cut emissions, YouGov survey suggests
Poll finds British public feel farmers aren't doing enough to tackle the environmental impact of their industry
Burger King launches new plant-based Whopper…but it's not for vegans
Soy patty will be cooked on the same grill as beef burgers, ruling it out for many vegetarians and vegans
Report: Scottish farmers could 'comfortably' slash emissions by over a third
A focus on more climate-friendly farming techniques rather than major land use change could deliver deep decarbonisation from sector, WWF argues
2019 was the year that…
It was a very good year, except when it wasn't, writes GreenBiz chairman and executive editor Joel Makower
Compass Group to serve up greener meals under new partnership with EAT
Partnership will see pilot project in Nordic operations monitor the carbon impact of food served and switch to greener dishes
COP25 Overnight Briefing: Protests take centre stage as climate talks trudge on
All the latest from the UN climate talks, including 'super pollutants', German farming climate fund, and global green banks
How Apeel Science's invisible coating could upend the food industry
BusinessGreen talks to Apeel Sciences founder James Rogers about how his company's technology could slash waste and boost biodiversity across the global food system
Tesco to kick-start anti-deforestation project in Brazil's Cerrado
Supermarket is hoping to set up support scheme for soy farmers in the Cerrado region of Brazil in a bid to protect native vegetation
Time to give thanks for affordable and sustainable turkey
Jayson Lusk of Purdue University argues that the Thanksgiving Turkey has got more affordable and more sustainable over the years
'Lightning rod issue': Leaked documents reveal US refusal to discuss climate change in trade talks
Leaked documents reveal US officials would not accept references to climate change in any UK trade agreement
Green Party: Your guide to the Green New Deal
The Green Party is promising to invest more than any of its rivals in tackling climate change - here's what you need to know
Climate crisis: the countryside could be our greatest ally - if we can reform farming
Mobilising agriculture to help the UK reach net zero would be an incredibly valuable use of the land, argues University of St Andrews Prfessor Ian Boyd
Palm oil: Firms 'vastly underestimating' deforestation risk in Indonesia, CDP warns
Growing numbers of firms reporting involvement in Indonesian palm oil chain, but far too few are addressing risks posed by deforestation in region, according to new report
FAO: Between harvest and retail, 14 per cent of food is wasted
Fruit and vegetables the most vulnerable to food waste at all stages of the supply chain across rich and poor countries, according to UN's Food and Agriculture Organisation
We may be 'woke' to sustainability but we haven't woken up to the crisis in coffee
Farmers need the right support to survive the impacts of climate change, writes Fairtrade Foundation CEO Michael Gidney
Global Briefing: Crisp giant Frito-Lay unveils plan for zero emission manufacturing
All the green business news from around the world this week
Danone cultivates multinational effort to restore biodiversity
What's at stake: the future of farming
Going, going, gone: UK wildlife population suffering 'worrying declines'
Coalition of wildlife charities concludes key biodiversity metrics are down 13 per cent since the 1970s, with some wildlife populations losing up to a quarter of their number